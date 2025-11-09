Orange County SC's Season Ends on Last-Minute Strike in New Mexico

Published on November 8, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC traveled to the Land of Enchantment for a high-stakes showdown with New Mexico United in the Western Conference Semifinals, stepping into a raucous environment under the bright lights in Albuquerque, only to fall short, losing 2-1in the 90+4' minute.

OCSC wasted no time announcing its intent. Inside the opening minute, Tristan Trager carved out the game's first major chance, slipping into the heart of the box and driving a low effort just wide of the left post. It was an early warning shot that set the tone for the visitors.

As expected, New Mexico attempted to dictate tempo through long spells of possession, probing and circulating play through the midfield. Orange County, however, remained disciplined and composed, absorbing pressure in a compact shape before springing forward with purpose on the counter. The defensive unit stayed razor sharp, reading passing lanes, closing down carries, and turning away every ball that dared to enter the penalty area. For long stretches, NMU found themselves frustrated, pushed into hopeful crosses and speculative efforts.

On the other side of the ball, Orange County looked the more dangerous and direct team. Their attacking movements carried urgency and clarity, consistently asking questions of the New Mexico back line. By the halftime whistle, OCSC's advantage was clear: eight total shots with five on target, each forcing New Mexico to react rather than dictate. Meanwhile, the hosts were limited to just five attempts, and only one that truly tested Colin Shutler..

The second half opened with the same energy and edge as the first, both sides trading blows in the attacking third as momentum swung back and forth. But in the 49' minute, the match shifted on a moment of pure chaos inside the Orange County penalty area. Greg Hurst's initial shot clanged off the post, and the rebound fell right back to him. With more fortune than finesse, his follow-up attempt took a slight deflection and trickled past a fully extended Shutler, giving New Mexico the breakthrough.

Orange County wasn't about to fold. In the 69th minute, OCSC turned up the pressure, driving New Mexico back on its heels. Forced into a scramble, NMU goalkeeper Christopher Shakes could do little more than punch a dangerous cross out of play, conceding a corner.

On the ensuing set piece, Ousmane Sylla delivered a perfectly measured ball that arced toward the far post. It fell to Malik Pinto in stride, and without hesitation, he hammered a blistering strike through the crowd and past Shakes to pull Orange County level.

The equalizer lit a fire under the County boys. Orange County surged forward with renewed belief, pressing New Mexico into uncomfortable spaces and hunting for the go-ahead goal. The momentum had shifted, and OCSC looked every bit the team ready to steal another playoff upset on the road.

The match remained deadlocked at 1-1 through the full 90, and tension gripped the stadium deep into stoppage time. Though only three minutes were indicated, play continued, and New Mexico made the most of the mysterious extra minute of play.

A quick sequence down the flank found Valentin Noël drifting into Orange County's defensive third, and he slipped a pass to an unmarked Dayonn Harris at the edge of the box. Harris hit it first-time on the volley, sending a driven shot toward the bottom corner. Shutler reacted brilliantly and managed to get a hand to it, but the pace was just enough to push the ball over the line.

The late strike proved decisive. New Mexico United claimed the lead for good, advancing to the Western Conference Final in Tulsa, and bringing Orange County's season to a heartbreaking close with the lads fighting to the very last whistle.

Milestones:

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 1 1

NMU 0 2 2

SCORING SUMMARY:

49' Greg Hurst (NMU)

69' Malik Pinto (OC) - Assist Ousmane Sylla

90+4' Dayonn Harris - Assist Valentin Noel

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC:

NEW MEXICO UNITED:

90+2' Taren Maples - Yellow Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Colin Shutler (GK); Nicholas Benalcazar, Vuk Latinovich, Ryan Doghman [C], Stephen Kelly (54' Mouhamadou War), Malik Pinto, Kevin Partida (64' Tom Brewitt), Tristan Trager (46' Cameron Dunbar), Ousmane Sylla, Bryce Jamison, Ethan Zubak

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK), Tyson Espy, Roberto Molina, Cheick Koné, Gavin Karam

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 39% | Shots: 10 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corners: 6 | Fouls: 9 | Offsides: 0 |

NEW MEXICO UNITED LINEUP: (4-2-3-1)

Kristopher Shakes (GK); Kalen Ryden [C], Talen Maples, Chris Gloster (46' Jaylin Lindsey), Kipp Keller, Gedion Zelalem, Zico Bailey, Valentin Noël, Mukwelle Akale, Dayonn Harris, Greg Hurst

Unused subs: Alexandros Tambakis (GK); Ousman Jabang, Will Seymore, Thomas Amang, Luther Archimede, Kyle Hofmann, Sergio Rivas

Head Coach: Dennis Sanchez

Possession: 61% | Shots: 13 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 12 | Offsides: 2 |

Orange County SC v. New Mexico United

2025 USL Championship Playoffs | Western Conference Semifinals

Date: November 8, 2025

Venue: Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, NM







