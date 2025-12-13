Pedro Guimaraes Returns for 2026

Published on December 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC is proud to announce that Pedro Guimaraes, one of its standout Next Wave prospects, will rejoin the squad for the 2026 season. Having joined the club in August 2023, this marks his second full year, and the organization couldn't be more thrilled about his continued development on the left flank.

Pedro, just 17 years old, is already making waves. In 2025, he featured in 17 USL Championship matches, logging 903 minutes for Orange County. He was involved in the attack too, contributing 2 goals and 1 assist, while maintaining an 86.8% passing accuracy.

On the defensive side, Pedro registered 34 recoveries, 26 clearances, and 6 interceptions, and won 12 tackles at a 62.3% success rate. His energetic, two-way style makes him someone who can spark offense without sacrificing defensive responsibility.

Pedro's talents haven't gone unnoticed at the national level. Since joining OCSC, he has been called into multiple U.S. U-17 camps, including in Spain (June 2025) and the Netherlands (September 2025). In February 2025, he featured in all three of the U-17 World Cup Qualifier matches in Costa Rica, scoring his first international goal along the way.

His performances earned him a spot on the U.S. U-17 squad for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, a huge milestone for such a young talent.

Pedro came through the LAFC Academy, where he was named to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game. In August 2024, he signed his first pro contract with OCSC's Next Wave program, making his debut shortly thereafter.

Pedro's return for 2026 isn't just about depth, it's about identity. He embodies Orange County SC's commitment to developing elite youth talent, blending technical skill, defensive grit, and international experience. With another season under his belt, he's poised to take on a larger role and become a cornerstone of the back line and a driving force in transition.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.