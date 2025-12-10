Grayson Doody Returns to Orange County SC for 2026

Published on December 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC has announced the return of defender Grayson Doody for the 2026 USL Championship season, signaling a renewed commitment to bolstering the club's roster with local talent.

Doody, a native of Hermosa Beach, California, originally joined Orange County SC on January 20, 2025, after a productive loan spell with Las Vegas Lights FC. In 2024, he appeared in 16 matches for the Lights, contributing on both ends of the pitch.

Though his time in an Orange County uniform was brief due to injury, Doody made an immediate impression. During a March 15, 2025, match against Lexington SC, Doody delivered a headed goal just minutes into the game, a moment that energized the crowd and quickly turned him into a fan favorite.

Doody made five appearances for Orange County SC last season, starting in each of them and logging 441 total minutes. He recorded one goal, scoring on his lone shot on target.

Now, as preparations for the 2026 season ramp up, all eyes are on Doody. He returns to Orange County SC healthy, motivated, and determined to build upon his success in 2025.







