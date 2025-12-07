Mo War Returns to Orange County SC for the 2026 Season

Orange County SC is excited to announce the return of explosive young forward Mouhamadou War for the 2026 season. War's rise remains one of the club's most memorable success stories. After attending two open tryouts, his blistering speed and relentless attacking instinct earned him a trial with the first team. From there, he quickly proved he belonged at the professional level.

In 2025, War became one of OCSC's most dynamic offensive weapons. Despite starting the season in a rotational role, he finished the year with 3 goals, 17 chances created, and 22 successful dribbles, showcasing his ability to stretch defenses and spark attacks out of nothing. His pace in open space and confidence running at defenders made him a constant threat on the counter and a game-changer off the bench.

War's attacking versatility, ability to play centrally, drift wide, or attack from deeper positions, helped elevate OCSC's tempo and identity throughout the season. His growth, combined with his work ethic and determination, has made him a favorite among teammates, coaches, and supporters.

As he returns for 2026, Mo War is poised for an even bigger leap. From open tryouts to one of the team's most dangerous young forwards.







