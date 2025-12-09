San Antonio FC Signs Midfielder Mikey Maldonado

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed midfielder Mikey Maldonado to a multi-year deal, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're excited to welcome Mikey back to his hometown here in San Antonio," said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. "We've known him for a long time and have followed his development with several different clubs. He's coming off a really strong year at North Carolina, and we believe his hardworking attitude and versatility in the midfield make him a great fit in our culture."

Maldonado joins his hometown club coming off three years at North Carolina FC. The midfielder made 33 appearances in his first season while helping the club to its first USL League One title. In 2024, he made the move up to USL Championship with the team, posting four goals and 13 assists in 62 matches over the last two seasons. His seven assists in 2025 were tied for fifth-most in the league, along with a team-high 53 chances created.

Prior to his time with North Carolina, Maldonado also featured for USL League One sides Forward Madison and North Texas SC, the affiliate of FC Dallas. He was named a 2022 League One Second Team selection with Madison as he provided two goals and four assists in 3,294 minutes for the 'Mingos.

The Alamo City native played locally at San Antonio Runners SC in the United Premier Soccer League from 19-20. Maldonado is a graduate of Samuel Clemens High School and spent his youth career with San Antonio Surf Soccer Club.







