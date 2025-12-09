San Antonio FC Signs Midfielder Mikey Maldonado
Published on December 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed midfielder Mikey Maldonado to a multi-year deal, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"We're excited to welcome Mikey back to his hometown here in San Antonio," said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. "We've known him for a long time and have followed his development with several different clubs. He's coming off a really strong year at North Carolina, and we believe his hardworking attitude and versatility in the midfield make him a great fit in our culture."
Maldonado joins his hometown club coming off three years at North Carolina FC. The midfielder made 33 appearances in his first season while helping the club to its first USL League One title. In 2024, he made the move up to USL Championship with the team, posting four goals and 13 assists in 62 matches over the last two seasons. His seven assists in 2025 were tied for fifth-most in the league, along with a team-high 53 chances created.
Prior to his time with North Carolina, Maldonado also featured for USL League One sides Forward Madison and North Texas SC, the affiliate of FC Dallas. He was named a 2022 League One Second Team selection with Madison as he provided two goals and four assists in 3,294 minutes for the 'Mingos.
The Alamo City native played locally at San Antonio Runners SC in the United Premier Soccer League from 19-20. Maldonado is a graduate of Samuel Clemens High School and spent his youth career with San Antonio Surf Soccer Club.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 9, 2025
- Striker Forster Ajago Joins Republic FC Ahead of 2026 Campaign - Sacramento Republic FC
- New Mexico United's Alex Tambakis Nominated for 2025 USL Championship Save of the Year - New Mexico United
- Striker Forster Ajago Joins Republic FC Ahead of 2026 Campaign - Sacramento Republic FC
- Sporting JAX Announces Season Ticket Pricing for Inaugural Men's 2026 USL Championship Season - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- San Antonio FC Signs Midfielder Mikey Maldonado - San Antonio FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Names Masaki Hemmi Head Coach of USL Championship Side, Kosuke Kimura Head Coach of Gainbridge Super League Squad - Lexington Sporting Club
- El Paso Locomotive FC Re-Sign Four Additional Players for 2026 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks FC Sign Defender Patrick Burner - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- LouCity Signs French Playmaker Huerman Through 2027 - Louisville City FC
- Indy Eleven Signs 2025 USL Finals MVP, 2024 Golden Glove Winner, Carmel Native Eric Dick - Indy Eleven
- Rowdies Sign Jamaican International Goalkeeper Jahmali Waite - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Lexington Sporting Club Re-Signs Marcus Epps to New Multi-Year Deal - Lexington Sporting Club
- LouCity to Launch USL League Two Team in 2026 - Louisville City FC
- Battery Sign Colombian Attacker Wilmer Cabrera Jr. to Multi-Year Deal - Charleston Battery
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- San Antonio FC Signs Midfielder Mikey Maldonado
- San Antonio FC Re-Signs Defender Alex Crognale
- San Antonio FC Re-Signs Midfielder Luke Haakenson to Multi-Year Deal
- San Antonio FC Announces Initial Roster Decisions for 2026 Campaign
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Jorge Hernandez Named to USL Championship All-League Second Team