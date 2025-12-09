Striker Forster Ajago Joins Republic FC Ahead of 2026 Campaign

Published on December 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC is continuing to build its roster for the upcoming 2026 season. Today the club announced the addition of striker Forster Ajago (pronunciation: ah-JAW-go). He will be added to the team's roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC, and league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"Adding to our attack has been a top priority and Forster is exactly the type of player that is going to help us score more goals in 2026," said Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins. "He is a young, physical player who can be clinical in front of goal and we look forward to welcoming him to Sacramento."

Ajago added, "I'm incredibly excited and honored to join Sacramento Republic and get to work with this talented group. I can't wait to get on the pitch, score goals and give everything I have for the Indomitable City as we fight for another Championship."

Ajago spent much of the 2025 season with USL Championship debutant Lexington SC on loan from Real Salt Lake. Across 22 appearances in league and USL Cup play, he led Lexington with seven goals and 18 shots on target. Earlier in the year, he joined Real Salt Lake and made eight appearances and scored two goals, including the team's first goal of the 2025 campaign. He also made three appearances with RSL's MLS NEXT Pro side Real Monarchs.

The 6'2" striker made his pro debut with Nashville SC in 2024 and recorded his first pro goal in 18 MLS appearances. In addition to a Leagues Cup appearance, he also bagged a brace in the First Round of the Concacaf Champions Cup. He then went on loan to MLS NEXT Pro team Huntsville SC where he had 10 goal contributions in 13 appearances.

Born in Kumasi, Ghana, 24-year-old Forster was a standout player in his home country's youth ranks and in 2018 he featured for Ghana's U17 National Team. In 2020, he moved to the United States for a college career that included stops at the University of Delaware and University of Dayton before a breakout senior year at Duke in 2023. That season he led the Blue Devils across all offensive categories with 32 points, 14 goals, 28 shots on target, and three game-winning goals. The performance earned him a slew of accolades, including Second Team All-America, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinals, and three ACC Offensive Player of the Week selections.

Season ticket memberships are now on sale for the 2026 season, offering a range of benefits including discounts on merchandise and access to exclusive fan experiences, as well as priority seats in the new Republic Stadium at The Railyards.

As a special year-end incentive, fans who purchase a Season Ticket Membership between now and December 17 will receive an exclusive, limited-edition Holiday Sweater. For more information, or to purchase a membership today, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Memberships.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.