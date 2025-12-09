New Mexico United's Alex Tambakis Nominated for 2025 USL Championship Save of the Year

Published on December 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - - The USL Championship announced today that New Mexico United goalkeeper Alex Tambakis has been nominated for the 2025 Save of the Year.

Tambakis earned the nomination for his exceptional double save on March 29 against Miami FC- a sequence that quickly emerged as one of the premier defensive moments of the season. The Greek goalkeeper demonstrated outstanding reflexes in parrying an initial close-range effort before immediately recovering to deny the ensuing rebound. His decisive intervention preserved the clean sheet and played a pivotal role in setting the tone for United's commanding victory.

The league has selected 16 standout saves from the season, arranged into four groups, with fan participation deciding which performances move forward to the Final stage of the 2025 Save of the Year competition.

We encourage supporters to cast their vote and help advance Alex Tambakis before this round concludes on Friday at 10:00 a.m. MT.







