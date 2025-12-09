New Mexico United's Alex Tambakis Nominated for 2025 USL Championship Save of the Year
Published on December 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - - The USL Championship announced today that New Mexico United goalkeeper Alex Tambakis has been nominated for the 2025 Save of the Year.
Tambakis earned the nomination for his exceptional double save on March 29 against Miami FC- a sequence that quickly emerged as one of the premier defensive moments of the season. The Greek goalkeeper demonstrated outstanding reflexes in parrying an initial close-range effort before immediately recovering to deny the ensuing rebound. His decisive intervention preserved the clean sheet and played a pivotal role in setting the tone for United's commanding victory.
The league has selected 16 standout saves from the season, arranged into four groups, with fan participation deciding which performances move forward to the Final stage of the 2025 Save of the Year competition.
We encourage supporters to cast their vote and help advance Alex Tambakis before this round concludes on Friday at 10:00 a.m. MT.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 9, 2025
- Striker Forster Ajago Joins Republic FC Ahead of 2026 Campaign - Sacramento Republic FC
- New Mexico United's Alex Tambakis Nominated for 2025 USL Championship Save of the Year - New Mexico United
- Striker Forster Ajago Joins Republic FC Ahead of 2026 Campaign - Sacramento Republic FC
- Sporting JAX Announces Season Ticket Pricing for Inaugural Men's 2026 USL Championship Season - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- San Antonio FC Signs Midfielder Mikey Maldonado - San Antonio FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Names Masaki Hemmi Head Coach of USL Championship Side, Kosuke Kimura Head Coach of Gainbridge Super League Squad - Lexington Sporting Club
- El Paso Locomotive FC Re-Sign Four Additional Players for 2026 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks FC Sign Defender Patrick Burner - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- LouCity Signs French Playmaker Huerman Through 2027 - Louisville City FC
- Indy Eleven Signs 2025 USL Finals MVP, 2024 Golden Glove Winner, Carmel Native Eric Dick - Indy Eleven
- Rowdies Sign Jamaican International Goalkeeper Jahmali Waite - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Lexington Sporting Club Re-Signs Marcus Epps to New Multi-Year Deal - Lexington Sporting Club
- LouCity to Launch USL League Two Team in 2026 - Louisville City FC
- Battery Sign Colombian Attacker Wilmer Cabrera Jr. to Multi-Year Deal - Charleston Battery
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- New Mexico United's Alex Tambakis Nominated for 2025 USL Championship Save of the Year
- New Mexico United's Zico Bailey Nominated for 2025 USL Championship Goal of the Year
- The Giving Machine Arrives in Albuquerque: Cottonwood Mall and New Mexico United Team up to Benefit Local Charities this Holiday Season
- Top Moments of the 2025 New Mexico United Season
- U.S. Soccer Confirms 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Format; New Mexico United Set to Enter in First Round