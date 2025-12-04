U.S. Soccer Confirms 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Format; New Mexico United Set to Enter in First Round

Albuquerque, N.M. - - The U.S. Soccer Federation has announced the competition format, key dates, and participating clubs for the 111th edition of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, with the 2026 tournament set to run from mid-March through the Final on October 21.

New Mexico United will officially enter the 2026 Open Cup in the First Round, scheduled for March 17-19, joining 16 other USL Championship clubs that qualified based on their 2025 regular-season performance. United will begin its cup campaign against an opponent from the Open Division, which includes top amateur and semi-professional sides from across the country.

United's Competitive Legacy in the Open Cup

Since joining the competition, New Mexico United has built a reputation as one of the U.S. Open Cup's most electrifying underdogs. The club has earned 10 total wins in the tournament, producing some of the most memorable moments in modern Open Cup history. United's breakout came in 2019, when the Black & Yellow surged through four consecutive rounds to reach the Quarterfinals in their inaugural season- upsetting MLS sides Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas along the way, and captivating fans nationwide with dramatic, high-energy knockout performances.

United delivered another deep run in 2024, winning three matches in dominant fashion and returning to the Quarterfinals. Each victory came by multiple goals, reinforcing United's reputation for fearless, attacking soccer on the national stage. From their first season onward, New Mexico United has proven they are built for the magic, unpredictability, and opportunity of America's oldest soccer tournament. Path Through the 2026 Tournament

Winners from the First Round advance to the Second Round, set for March 31-April 1. The 16 clubs that emerge will then face 16 Major League Soccer teams in the Round of 32 on April 14-15. First and Second Round draws will be announced in January, with the Round of 32 draw broadcast live on April 2, determining matchups and pathways for the remainder of the competition.

The field will narrow to four semifinalists in May before pausing for the summer. The tournament resumes with the Semifinals on September 15-16, and the Open Cup Final on October 21.

A total of 80 teams will compete for the 2026 championship, battling for a $1 million prize and a spot in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. CBS Sports will once again serve as the multimedia rights partner for the tournament. Updated Tournament Format and Competition Rules

To reduce scheduling congestion ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup©, this year's Open Cup will feature seven rounds, one fewer than previous editions. The professional team pool has also been adjusted from 64 to 48 teams, with slots distributed evenly across divisions.

U.S. Soccer announced two notable rule changes:

One-Club, One-Entry Rule: Each professional organization must enter its highest-level team. Open Division clubs will now enter directly through U.S. Soccer following the removal of the National League qualifying track.

Roster Flexibility: Limits on the number of eligible players have been removed across all divisions. Clubs may register any rostered player and can add eligible players up to one day before each match, following league and federation regulations.

New Mexico United will share additional tournament details, opponent information, and match logistics as they are announced.

2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule:

First Round: Tuesday, March 17 - Thursday, March 19

Second Round: Tuesday, March 31 - Wednesday, April 1

Round of 32: Tuesday, April 14 - Wednesday, April 15

Round of 16: Tuesday, April 28 - Wednesday, April 29

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, May 19 - Wednesday, May 20

Semifinals: Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Wednesday, Sept. 16

Final: Wednesday, October 21







