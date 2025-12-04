Phoenix Rising to Compete in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Published on December 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







PHOENIX - U.S. Soccer today announced the format, schedule and participating teams for the 111th edition of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Phoenix Rising will compete in the competition for the 11th time in club history, joining in the First Round.

The club qualified for the tournament as one of 17 USL Championship teams. Last season, the club defeated eventual USL Championship runners-up FC Tulsa in penalties to advance to the Round of 32, where it took MLS side Houston Dynamo FC to added time.

"It's always special to play in the U.S. Open Cup," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "It's one of the oldest cups in the U.S. and when you win the cup, it means you're the best team in the country."

Rising joins a field of 80 teams that will contest for a $1 million purse with a place in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup also up for grabs. CBS Sports will return as the multi-media rights partner for the 2026 competition. The 2026 U.S. Open Cup format will feature seven rounds - one fewer than recent editions - to avoid overlap with the FIFA Men's World Cup™ calendar.

Because the competition features one fewer round than recent editions, the field of professional teams has been reduced from 64 to 48, with slots for each professional division allocated as evenly as possible.

The First and Second Round draws and schedule will be announced by U.S. Soccer in January, with the dates of the round already determined. Rising will kick off its U.S. Open Cup run on March 17, 18 or 19. 16 MLS clubs will join the tournament in the Round of 32.

Rising is 8-8-3 all-time in Open Cup matches, first taking part in the competition in 2014. Notably, the club has won at least one match in each of its last two Open Cup runs, advancing to the Round of 32 in 2025 and Round of 16 in 2024.

2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule

First Round: Tuesday, March 17 - Thursday, March 19

Second Round: Tuesday, March 31 - Wednesday, April 1

Round of 32: Tuesday, April 14 - Wednesday, April 15

Round of 16: Tuesday, April 28 - Wednesday, April 29

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, May 19 - Wednesday, May 20

Semifinals: Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Wednesday, Sept. 16

Final: Wednesday, October 21

2026 USL Championship Teams (Entering First Round)

Charleston Battery

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Detroit City FC

El Paso Locomotive FC

FC Tulsa

Hartford Athletic

Indy Eleven

Lexington SC

Loudoun United FC

Louisville City FC

New Mexico United

Orange County SC

Phoenix Rising FC

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Rhode Island FC

Sacramento Republic FC

San Antonio FC

2026 MLS Teams (Entering Round of 32)

Atlanta United

Austin FC

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire FC

Colorado Rapids

Columbus Crew

D.C. United

Houston Dynamo FC

Minnesota United FC

New England Revolution

New York City FC

Orlando City SC

Red Bull New York

San Jose Earthquakes

St. Louis CITY SC

Sporting Kansas City







