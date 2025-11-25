New Mexico United Announces Key Roster Moves for 2026 Season

Published on November 25, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United announced its initial roster decisions as the club begins preparations for the 2026 USL Championship season. A strong core of contributors is set to return, with additional roster conversations ongoing in the coming days.

United enters the offseason with a solid group of players under contract, including Zico Bailey, Talen Maples, Will Seymour, Greg Hurst, Valentin Noël, Chris Gloster, Ousman Jabang, and returning players Dayonn Harris and Marlon Vargas, whose contract options were picked up, all set to return in black and yellow for the upcoming campaign.

The club has declined contract options on Jaylin Lindsey, Gedion Zelalem, Thomas Amang, and Jackson DuBois.

A number of players are also out of contract entering the offseason, including defenders Kipp Keller (loan expired) and Jackson DuBois; midfielders Sergio Rivas, Carlos Moguel Jr. (loan expired), and Tomas Pondeca (loan expired); as well as forwards Mukwelle Akale, Luther Archimède, and goalkeepers Alex Tambakis and Kris Shakes.

New Mexico United remains in active discussions with several out-of-contract players as the club shapes its roster for the 2026 season. These conversations reflect the organization's commitment to continuity, building on its core, and fielding a competitive, cohesive team.

Season tickets for 2026 are now on sale, and fans can secure their seats at NewMexicoUTD.com/tickets.







