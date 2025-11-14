New Mexico United Takes on FC Tulsa in the Western Confernce Final

Published on November 14, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United continues their historic 2025 postseason run on Saturday night at ONEOK Field, away in Tulsa for the Western Conference Final. After a thrilling 2-1 victory over Orange County SC in the Semifinals, United now stands just one win away from reaching their first-ever USL Championship Final.

Adding to the excitement, a special bus experience gives New Mexico United fans the opportunity to travel to Tulsa and bring some of that Black & Yellow energy on the road. The club's loyal supporters have been the heartbeat of this playoff run, and their presence in Tulsa promises to make ONEOK Field feel just a little bit like home.

United's postseason momentum has been fueled by belief, balance, and big performances in key moments. The Black & Yellow are riding a remarkable nine-game undefeated streak across all competitions, the longest in club history. New Mexico will look to carry that energy into the biggest game in club history.

This Final matchup features two sides that have found their best form when it matters most. FC Tulsa comes into the match defeating Black & Yellow rival Phoenix Rising 1-0 in a dramatic extra-time win. Known for their high-tempo attack and quick counterplay, Tulsa will test United's back line and composure under pressure.

Players to Watch: Greg Hurst & Dayonn Harris

Forward Greg Hurst has been a consistent driving force in New Mexico's attack all season long, leading United in goals with 8, including one in the Western Conference semifinal. His intelligent movement and link-up play make him a constant threat to opposing defenses.

On the wing, Dayonn Harris brings pace, energy, and creativity that can change a match in an instant. His ability to stretch defenses and create chances from wide areas has been key to United's attacking rhythm. Harris's late game goal against Orange County was the difference maker and sent the Black & Yellow to their first Western Conference final.

Scouting the Opponent: FC Tulsa

FC Tulsa's resurgence this season has been built on a blend of experience and attacking flair. Forward Taylor Calheira leads the line with 17 goal contributions on the season. Defensively, Abdoulaye Cissoko anchors a disciplined back line that has held firm through tight playoff contests.

What's at Stake

A win on Saturday would send New Mexico United to their first-ever USL Championship Final, a moment that has been years in the making for the club, the city, and the passionate fans who have packed The Lab all season long. With everything on the line, expect an electric, high-stakes battle as the Black & Yellow look to make history and bring the Western Conference title home.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.