New Mexico United Makes History with First-Ever Western Conference Final - Fans Invited to Ride Along on the Journey to Tulsa

Published on November 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United and Michelob Ultra are thrilled to announce the Conference Final Bus Trip, an exclusive fan travel experience taking supporters from Albuquerque to Tulsa for United's upcoming Western Conference Final matchup.

This moment marks a historic milestone for New Mexico United, as the club advances to the Western Conference Final for the first time in franchise history. Since its founding, United has been driven by an unwavering commitment to excellence on and off the pitch, building a passionate fan base and uniting communities across the state. Reaching this stage of the postseason represents a significant achievement for both the team and the entire New Mexico soccer community.

For $175, fans will receive round-trip transportation and a game ticket, along with exclusive United merchandise and refreshments provided by New Mexico Piñon Coffee. This one-of-a-kind package allows supporters to travel together, celebrate United's historic playoff run, and bring the energy of New Mexico to Tulsa.

The bus will depart from Sandia Hotel and Casino on Friday, November 14 at 9:00 a.m. and return on Sunday, November 16 at 10:00 a.m.

A fan hotel block has been secured for traveling supporters; however, hotel accommodations are not included in the package price and must be booked separately.







