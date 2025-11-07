New Mexico United Takes on Orange County SC in the USL Western Conference Semifinal

New Mexico United continues their 2025 postseason journey on Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park, hosting Orange County SC in a thrilling Western Conference Semifinal showdown. After defeating San Antonio FC 2-0 in the Quarterfinals, United now stands just one win away from reaching the Western Conference Final for the first time.

Last year, New Mexico United hosted the Western Conference Semifinal for the first time against the Las Vegas Lights, led by head coach Dennis Sanchez and current players Valentin Noel and Ousman Jabang. United's current eight-game undefeated streak across the regular season and playoffs is the club's longest in the USL Championship, with the Black & Yellow previously recording three seven-game undefeated streaks in its history.

This matchup involves two of the Western Conference's most complete sides battling with everything on the line. The Black & Yellow enter the semifinal in top form, blending their trademark attacking flair with defensive grit under the postseason lights at the Lab.

Players to Watch: Mukwelle Akale & Kipp Keller

In the attack, Mukwelle Akale has been on a hot streak as of recent, having three goals in his last three games. Akale's knack for producing moments out of nothing and gives United a dangerous edge in the attack, especially in a playoff atmosphere where one flash of quality can decide the match which we saw against San Antonio last game.

On the defensive end, Kipp Keller has anchored United's back line since joining in August with his poise and physicality. His aerial dominance and smart positioning have been one of the keys to United's defensive success, and his composure on the ball helps New Mexico build from the back.

Scouting the Opponent: Orange County SC

Orange County SC arrives in Albuquerque as one of the hottest teams in the league, after defeating Sacramento Republic in penalties during the Western Conference Quarterfinals. Led by forward Ethan Zubak who is one of the USL's most dangerous scorers leading, OC in goals with 11. Orange County thrives on quick transitions and punishing defensive lapses. In goal, Colin Shutler anchors the back line with experience and consistency, having 8 clean sheets on the season, and one in the playoffs.

What's at Stake

A win on Saturday would send New Mexico United to the Western Conference Final, putting them just 90 minutes away from their first-ever appearance in the USL Championship Final. With The Lab sure to be loud and rowdy, expect a high-intensity clash as the Black & Yellow look to keep their postseason run alive and bring more playoff magic to Albuquerque.







