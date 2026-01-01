New Mexico United Acquires Barbados International Niall Reid-Stephen Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on January 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, N.M. - - New Mexico United today announced the acquisition of winger Niall Reid-Stephen via transfer from USL League One club South Georgia Tormenta FC ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season for an undisclosed fee, pending league and federation approval.

"Niall is someone we have been monitoring for a long time, and I am thrilled that we were able to bring him to our club," said Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "He is an exciting player and a real attacking threat, and I look forward to seeing him score goals in front of our fans."

The 24-year-old from Bridgetown, Barbados, joins United after a standout professional season with South Georgia Tormenta FC in USL League One, his first professional club. During the 2025 season, he appeared in 35 matches, logging 2,469 minutes while producing 16 goals and 8 assists across all competitions. His standout performances earned him league-wide recognition, as he was voted to the USL League One All-League First Team at the conclusion of the season.

Primarily operating as a right winger, Reid-Stephen is known for his direct attacking style and composure in the final third. His versatility and creativity provide New Mexico United with another explosive option in attack as the club continues to strengthen its roster.

On the international stage, Reid-Stephen is a key contributor for the Barbados National Team, earning 22 caps, with 11 goals and 5 assists to his name.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 1, 2026

New Mexico United Acquires Barbados International Niall Reid-Stephen Ahead of 2026 Season - New Mexico United

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.