Orange County SC Looks to Shock New Mexico United in In High-Stakes Western Conference Semifinal

Published on November 7, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Kickoff: Saturday, November 8, 2025 (6:00 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: KCAL, FanDuel Sports West, ESPN+

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube

Orange County SC travels to New Mexico for the Western Conference Semifinals, marking the first-ever postseason matchup between the two clubs. The sides last met in early October, playing to a thrilling 3-3 draw that featured a brace from Tristan Trager and a three-assist performance from Chris Hegardt. The match swung back and forth with three lead changes, as New Mexico edged the possession battle while Orange County generated the stronger attacking output, placing 9 of 16 shots on target.

New Mexico enters as the higher seed, having put together a composed and consistent regular season built on defensive organization and well-timed attacking play, particularly at home. Orange County, meanwhile, arrives as a surging late-season contender, confident, scrappy, and capable of producing chaos when it matters most. OCSC has shown resilience and a propensity for big moments, making them a dangerous opponent in knockout play.

Orange County SC enters Saturday's semifinal unbeaten in six matches, bolstered by key players returning to the lineup who were unavailable in the previous meeting. The momentum and renewed depth have the squad confident and prepared to challenge New Mexico on their home turf, with a spot in the Western Conference Final on the line.

If you can't attend the watch party, please tune into KCAL 9 in Los Angeles.

ENCHANTED?

For New Mexico United, the match hinges on controlling the midfield and dictating tempo. If they can sustain attacking phases and pin Orange County deep for long stretches, the game begins to tilt in their favor. Greg Hurst remains the focal point in the final third, while Dayonn Harris and Mukwelle Akale will look to stretch the field wide and isolate defenders in space. Defensively, Talen Maples and Jaylin Lindsey provide leadership and organization, but both are also willing to step forward and support the attack with overlapping runs and line-breaking movement.

While New Mexico's back line has been reliable at key moments, the team has still conceded 41 goals this season, forcing their goalkeepers into 91 saves. Alex Tambakis has proven capable in high-pressure situations, but OCSC will aim to test him early and often. For New Mexico, maintaining control and avoiding prolonged defensive sequences will be essential to keeping momentum on their side.

New Mexico United 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 18 -11-5 (1st place in USL Championship Western Conference)

Goals Scored: 46 | Goals Allowed: 44 I Clean Sheets: 9 |

Players to Watch:

F Greg Hurst

GK Alex Tambakis

SILENCE OF THE LAB

Orange County SC enters the Western Conference Semifinals as underdogs for the second straight year, and once again, the objective is to set the tone early. OCSC will look to disrupt New Mexico's rhythm from the opening whistle, press aggressively, and test the home side before they can settle into the match. Striking first will be crucial, as Orange County is unbeaten in games where they open the scoring. Quietly quelling the crowd early could shift the momentum entirely. Expect an assertive front line anchored by Ethan Zubak, with Bryce Jamison's pace and Tristan Trager's relentless work rate stretching the field and adding unpredictability in the attack.

The absence of Chris Hegardt due to suspension is a blow, but the timing of Kevin Partida and Ousmane Sylla returning to fitness is significant. Their presence should give Stephen Kelly the support needed to both create chances and manage the tempo through midfield. The return of Captain Tom Brewitt also adds leadership and stability in the back line, which has been one of OCSC's strongest assets down the stretch.

Defensively, Orange County has tightened considerably since the last meeting between these sides, a wide-open 3-3 draw that is unlikely to repeat under postseason stakes. Colin Shutler, already with nine clean sheets in 2025, will look to deliver another standout performance and secure his tenth on the road in Albuquerque.

OCSC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-11-10

Goals Scored: 44 | Goals Allowed: 51 | Clean Sheets: 15 |

Players to Watch:

M Ousmane Sylla

GK Colin Shutler

Previous Matchup: 2025 USL Championship

Orange County SC 3-3 New Mexico United (October 11, 2025, Albuquerque, NM)

Scoring Summary: 15' Tristan Trager (OC), 31' Greg Hurst (NM), 35' Greg Hurst (NM), 40' Tristan Trager (OC), 45+1' Stephen Kelly (OC), 51' Kipp Keller (NM)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.