Tyson Espy Called up to U-17 MNT Camp in Dubai

Orange County SC is proud to announce that 16-year-old center back Tyson Espy has been called up to the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team for the upcoming international training camp in Dubai from November 10-18.

Espy, a standout in the OCSC Next Wave Pathway, made three first-team appearances during the 2025 season since joining in August, showcasing maturity, composure, and strong defensive instincts well beyond his age. His continued development has been a point of pride for the club and a testament to the opportunities provided through the Pathway to Pro.

"We're extremely proud of Tyson for earning a call-up to the U.S. U-17 National Team," said President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Peter Nugent. "He's a player with tremendous potential, and we're excited to see him represent both his country and Orange County SC on the international stage."

This is ESPY's 10th call-up to a US Soccer camp; before this camp, he had attended four international camps and five domestic camps. In September, Espy was selected for the U.S. U-17 Domestic Identity National Team training camp in Fayetteville, Georgia. Before that, he traveled to Argentina and Uruguay with the U-16s. With the U-15 squad, he won both the UEFA Development Tournament in Portugal and the Vlatko Markovic Tournament in Croatia. Espy scored his first international goal in a November 2024 draw against Mexico.

The U-17 MNT (2009) will be led by U-16 Boys' National Team head coach Alex Aldaz and will train from Nov. 10-18 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Continuing in the preparation to qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, the U-17 MNT will play three friendlies in Dubai, taking on England on Nov. 13 (5 p.m. local; 8 a.m. ET) at Shabab Al Ahli Stadium, before taking on Australia on Nov. 15 (3:30 p.m. local; 6:30 a.m. ET) and Ivory Coast on Nov. 18 (11 a.m. local; 2 a.m. ET) in closed-door friendlies.

Espy is one of 2 players representing the USL Championship on the squad.







