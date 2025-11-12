Guimaraes Anchors Back Line as U.S. U-17s Edge Tajikistan 2-1 in Group Stage Victory

Published on November 12, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







DOHA, QATAR: during the FIFA Under-17 World Cup match between USA and Tajikistan at Aspire Academy on November 8, 2025 in Doha, Qatar.

The U.S. U-17s earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Tajikistan in today's FIFA U-17 World Cup group stage match, leaning on disciplined defending and key individual performances to secure the result and advance to the round of 32.

While the U.S. attack found the goals needed to take control, the story of the match was the composure and organization at the back, led by Orange County SC center back Pedro Guimaraes. Tasked with managing Tajikistan's direct play and repeated attempts to break through in transition, Guimaraes was calm and decisive, winning aerial challenges and snuffing out danger before it developed. His positioning and communication helped keep the U.S. shape intact during extended spells of pressure late in the match.

Guimaraes' play in the second half was particularly strong, as Tajikistan pushed numbers forward in search of an equalizer. He read passing lanes well, stepped into tackles with confidence, and showed maturity beyond his age in managing tempo from the back line.

With the result, the United States continues its push through the group stage, and Guimaraes' steady presence at center back remains a key piece of the team's identity.

You can catch Pedro in the final match of the group stage on Tuesday, November 11, when the USA takes on the Czech Republic.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.