Captain's Call to the Community: Filling the Cup for Jamaica

Hartford, CT - Born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Hartford Athletic Captain Jordan Scarlett has personally felt the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa, the Category 5 storm that tore through his island home at the end of October. As the strongest hurricane to ever hit Jamaica, Melissa left communities struggling to recover. Countless homes were destroyed, and families are still without food, water, or basic supplies.

In response, Jordan is spearheading a community-wide relief drive to collect emergency supplies and non-perishable food for his native Jamaica.

The campaign, called Fill the Cup as a nod to the team's recently-won Jägermeister Cup trophy, aims to channel Jordan's - and all of Hartford Athletic's - championship momentum into community action. The club, through the Green & Blue Foundation, hopes to mobilize fans, partners and the greater Hartford community to provide critical supplies for victims of Hurricane Melissa.

The government of Jamaica has requested donations of flashlights and batteries, bedding (blankets, sheets, pillows), chainsaws and hand tools, non-perishable food items, bottled water, hygiene products (soap, toothpaste, feminine products), first aid supplies, baby formula and diapers, cleaning supplies and tarps or plastic sheeting.

Starting November 12, donations can be dropped off at the Hartford Athletic office (1010 Day Hill Road, Windsor) on Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm or at Trinity Health Stadium (250 Huyshope Ave, Hartford) on Monday 11/17, Thursday 11/13 & 11/20 from 5:30pm - 8pm or Saturday 11/15 and Sunday 11/16 from 8:30am - 9pm.

At the end of November, Jordan will personally stop by both sites to pick up all the supplies that fans and the Hartford community contributed, before organizing them and sending the donations to the families and communities in Jamaica that need them.

