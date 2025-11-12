United Soccer League, City of Green Bay Enter Exclusive Negotiations on Professional Soccer Partnership

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The United Soccer League (USL) and the City of Green Bay have announced their intent to explore bringing men's and women's professional soccer to Green Bay.

The City has entered exclusive negotiations with USL to evaluate the viability of supporting professional soccer teams and expanding community entertainment options. This initial phase will consider key factors including funding models and identifying a suitable location for a stadium.

"Green Bay is a prime location to bring both USL men's and women's teams," said Justin Papadakis, USL deputy chief executive officer and chief real estate officer. "Green Bay is home to some of the most passionate sports fans in the country and with limited professional soccer competition in the region, a USL club could quickly establish a dedicated fan base. We look forward to working with Mayor Eric Genrich and the City of Green Bay to explore how professional soccer and strategic investment can enhance Green Bay's already excellent quality of life, drive economic growth and meaningfully contribute to the city's ongoing downtown revitalization efforts."

Green Bay could be the newest addition to the most extensive, fan-friendly and broadcast-accessible soccer league in the United States.

"We're always looking at ways to enhance quality of life for Green Bay residents and support a thriving local economy," said Mayor Eric Genrich. "Partnering with USL to explore bringing professional soccer to our city reflects our commitment to creating exciting new opportunities for recreation, community pride and regional engagement. The potential for development presents an opportunity to create a multi-purpose sports and entertainment district that could serve as a catalyst for continued downtown revitalization."

The proposed stadium would have a minimum seating capacity of 5,000 with the ability for future expansion and could be integrated into a larger entertainment district with potential for housing, retail, restaurants, office space, hotel and entertainment facilities.

