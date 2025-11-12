Jared Mazzola's Penalty Save vs. Rhode Island Voted Play of the Year

Published on November 12, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Over the course of the 2025 season, Sacramento witnessed plenty of memorable moments. From late winners and career firsts to individual moments of brilliance, one moment stood out above the rest: Jared Mazzola's penalty save in the USL Cup Semifinal against Rhode Island FC. The decisive stop was selected by Republic FC's players and technical staff as the 2025 Play of the Year.

With a berth in the Final on the line, the match had been a defensive showcase from both sides. The Indomitable Club battled to its fifth clean sheet of the tournament with Mazzola anchoring the defense with three crucial saves during regulation time. Ultimately, it all came down to a penalty shootout.

After the Indomitable Club went perfect through the first three rounds, the pressure was placed on Rhode Island. The hosts failed to get either of the first two attempts on target, and as Noah Fuson stepped up to the spot, Mazzola read the kick perfectly. He got a strong hand to the ball to push it over the crossbar, and with a swagger-filled finger wag, he ran to the corner to celebrate with his team as they punched their ticket to the Jägermeister Cup Final.

More than just a single moment, the play reflected Mazzola's growth throughout the competition. The 26-year-old became a breakout star, leading the field with five clean sheets and just two goals allowed in seven games, as well as three penalty shootout saves.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.