Jared Mazzola's Penalty Save vs. Rhode Island Voted Play of the Year
Published on November 12, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Over the course of the 2025 season, Sacramento witnessed plenty of memorable moments. From late winners and career firsts to individual moments of brilliance, one moment stood out above the rest: Jared Mazzola's penalty save in the USL Cup Semifinal against Rhode Island FC. The decisive stop was selected by Republic FC's players and technical staff as the 2025 Play of the Year.
With a berth in the Final on the line, the match had been a defensive showcase from both sides. The Indomitable Club battled to its fifth clean sheet of the tournament with Mazzola anchoring the defense with three crucial saves during regulation time. Ultimately, it all came down to a penalty shootout.
After the Indomitable Club went perfect through the first three rounds, the pressure was placed on Rhode Island. The hosts failed to get either of the first two attempts on target, and as Noah Fuson stepped up to the spot, Mazzola read the kick perfectly. He got a strong hand to the ball to push it over the crossbar, and with a swagger-filled finger wag, he ran to the corner to celebrate with his team as they punched their ticket to the Jägermeister Cup Final.
More than just a single moment, the play reflected Mazzola's growth throughout the competition. The 26-year-old became a breakout star, leading the field with five clean sheets and just two goals allowed in seven games, as well as three penalty shootout saves.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 12, 2025
- Droplight & Grand Park Unite in Historic Naming Rights Partnership to Launch "Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus" - Indy Eleven
- Jared Mazzola's Penalty Save vs. Rhode Island Voted Play of the Year - Sacramento Republic FC
- Captain's Call to the Community: Filling the Cup for Jamaica - Hartford Athletic
- Rubio Rubín Called up for Guatemala's Final Round of World Cup Qualifiers - Charleston Battery
- United Soccer League, City of Green Bay Enter Exclusive Negotiations on Professional Soccer Partnership - USL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento Republic FC Stories
- Jared Mazzola's Penalty Save vs. Rhode Island Voted Play of the Year
- Republic FC Begins Collecting Donations for 6th Annual Winter Wishlist Program
- Blake Willey and Chibi Ukaegbu to Join U.S. U-19 National Team
- Jared Mazzola Earns 2025 Community MVP
- Penalty Kicks End Season for Republic FC in Western Conference Quarterfinals