Danny Vitiello and Jack Gurr Named to USL Championship All-League Second Team

Published on November 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - Today, USL Championship announced the 2025 All-League Teams. Republic FC was represented twice among the league's top 22 players from the season, with goalkeeper Danny Vitiello and defender Jack Gurr both earning a spot on the Second Team. This is the third straight season that both players have earned All-League honors.

In his fourth season in Sacramento, Vitiello continued to build his legacy as one of the most prolific goalkeepers in league history. For the second year in a row, he led the league in clean sheets (12), was tied for the league lead with just 18 goals conceded, and from June 21 to August 2 did not allow a single goal in four straight matches. Throughout his seven-season career, the two-time Golden Glove winner has never recorded a goals-against average above 1.00, including a 0.9 mark in 2025.

Danny's performance gained recognition throughout the year. He earned two Team of the Week selections and was a two-time Player of the Month finalist, claiming the honor for the first time in his career in July. He wrapped up the season tied for the USL Championship's all-time record in regular season clean sheets (58).

Right wingback Gurr was once again a stellar two-way defender for the Indomitable Club in 2025. Across 25 regular season appearances, he led the squad with 39 chances created and recorded eight goal contributions (three goals, five assists). On the defensive end, the Englishman ranked in the team's top five with 71 clearances, 114 duels won, and 31 tackles won. He also earned a Team of the Week honor and in Week 32 was voted USL Championship Goal of the Week with a spectacular one-touch finish against Lexington SC.

Season ticket memberships are now on sale for the 2026 season, offering a range of benefits including discounts on merchandise and access to exclusive fan experiences, as well as priority access to seats in the new Republic Stadium at The Railyards. For more information, or to purchase a membership today, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Memberships.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.