Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces Transition in Technical Leadership; Thanks Jordan Ferrell for his Dedication and Impact

Published on November 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots Sports Club today announced that it will part ways with Technical Director Jordan Ferrell at the end of the year. This decision comes by mutual agreement, concluding a tenure that began in 2019. Ferrell first joined the Club as an Assistant Coach before serving as Head Coach and later transitioning into the role of Technical Director in 2021.

"Jordan has been an important part of building this Club from the beginning," said Oakland Roots President, Lindsay Barenz. "His passion for Oakland, his leadership through our early years on the field, and his commitment to both Roots and Soul have helped shape who we are today. We are sincerely grateful for all he has poured into this organization and we wish him the best as he pursues coaching opportunities."

During his time as Head Coach, Jordan led the Club to the 2020 NISA Championship Final and guided Oakland Roots to the 2021 USL Championship Playoffs, including the Club's first-ever playoff win. As Technical Director he oversaw the establishment and growth of Project 51O, developing talent from Oakland and adjacent communities into the collegiate and professional ranks, and helped establish Oakland Soul SC as one of the top-performing sides in the USL W League.

"For the past 6 years, it has been my pleasure to plant and water the seeds of football across all levels of this great Club. From a perfect hat-trick to mark Roots' first ever match at Laney to Peter sealing the Golden Boot in the last match of our inaugural season at the Coliseum, we have proven the magic of Oakland and the power of the beautiful game on the pitch," Said Jordan Ferrell. "To our fans, thank you for giving us the beat of The Town to play football to and for holding us accountable for building a club that's authentically Oakland. To the players, staff, and ownership, thank you for your trust, your relentless commitment, and for sharing in the dream of building something special. I leave with immense pride in what we've established together and full belief that the roots we've planted will continue to grow stronger for years to come."

The Club is taking a fresh approach to staffing and structure in its technical department for 2026 and will announce additional updates in the coming days and weeks.

Thank you, Jordan - for everything you've given to the Club and Oakland.







