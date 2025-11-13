FC Tulsa's Taylor Calheira and Lamar Batista Named to 2025 USL Championship All-League Teams

Published on November 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa is proud to announce that forward Taylor Calheira and defender Lamar Batista have been honored on the 2025 USL Championship All-League Teams, recognizing their outstanding performances throughout the regular season.

"We couldn't be prouder of Taylor and Lamar for earning their places on the 2025 USL Championship All-League Teams," said FC Tulsa General Manager and Sporting Director Caleb Sewell. "Taylor's incredible first season in Tulsa, breaking the club's single-season scoring record, shows just how special his impact has been. Lamar has been every bit as dominant on the defensive side of the ball, ranking among our top performers in interceptions and blocks. Both players embody excellence, consistency, and the competitive spirit of FC Tulsa, and this recognition is a testament to their hard work within our group."

Calheira, 23, earned a spot on the All-League First Team, highlighting his exceptional contributions in attack and his pivotal role in FC Tulsa's offensive success this regular season. The All-League selection is Calheira's first following his inaugural USL Championship season with the Scissortails in which he scored a single-season club record 15 goals, the third most across the league this season.

Batista, 27, was named to the All-League Second Team, acknowledging his impressive defensive presence and leadership at the back. Batista's ability to disrupt opposition attacks and support the team's build-up play has been instrumental to FC Tulsa's success. Lamar had the fourth most clearances across the league (186) and led his teammates in passes (848) and duels won (198), while ranking second in interceptions (25) and blocks (18).

The USL Championship All-League Teams honor the top performers across the league during the regular season, recognizing players who demonstrate excellence, consistency, and a significant impact on their team's achievements.

For a full list of the 2025 USL Championship All-League Teams:

First Team: Damian Las (GK), Kyle Adams (D), Joshua Jones (D), Aiden McFadden (D), Sean Suber (D), Taylor Davila (M), Aaron Molloy (M), Juan David Torres (M), Taylor Calheira (F), Cal Jennings (F), Peter Wilson (F)

Second Team: Danny Vitiello (GK), Lamar Batista (D), Jack Gurr (D), Talen Maples (D), Sean Totsch (D), Hope Avayevu (M), Jorge Hernández (M), Aodhan Quinn (M), Abdellatif Aboukoura (F), Francisco Bonfiglio (F), MD Myers (F)







