Playoff Preview: Hounds vs. Rhode Island FC

Published on November 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC







PITTSBURGH - The Riverhounds have the opportunity to reach a league final for the first time in their history, and they'll have a jam-packed Highmark Stadium backing them when they host Rhode Island FC in the USL Championship Eastern Conference Final on Saturday night.

Only standing-room tickets remain for the match, which is expected to eclipse the stadium's record crowd for a soccer match set at 6,220 last week, while the match will be shown live on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+ and broadcast on both SiriusXM FC, Channel 157 and Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2.

The Hounds have ridden their defense to this point, led by newly anointed All-League First Team center back Sean Suber. Suber and the back line have not allowed a goal in their last 422 minutes of play, even riding out a lineup change last week with Perrin Barnes coming back as the starting right back and Luke Biasi tucking in centrally for injured Guillaume Vacter.

The team also has held its nerve at the penalty spot, eliminating both Hartford and Detroit in shootouts. The clinical Hounds are 8-for-9 in the two shootouts - a fine save to deny Robbie Mertz's attempt against Detroit being the only blemish - and Augi Williams is now a perfect 5-for-5 at the spot this season on active-play and shootout penalties combined.

Rhode Island also needed to go to a shootout to upset the Charleston Battery in their playoff opener, but last week they did the job in 90 minutes to advance past North Carolina FC. Albert Dikwa, the former Golden Boot winner for the Hounds in 2023, came off the bench to score both Rhode Island goals and book a reunion with his former team in the conference final.

Like the Hounds, defense has been Rhode Island's calling card this season. Both teams allowed only 28 goals in the regular season, tying them for third-best in the league, but it was the Hounds who created slightly more on their attacking end with 32 goals to Rhode Island's 29.

The teams' three meetings this season reflected that emphasis play in the defensive half. The Hounds won both regular season meetings - 1-0 in Pawtucket and 2-0 in Pittsburgh - but Rhode Island had the upper hand in a USL Jägermeister Cup match, taking a 1-0 win in Pittsburgh. However, the two teams have not met since the 2-0 Hounds win on Aug. 2, so there will be some reacquainting to be done despite it being their fourth meeting of the season.

While seating for the match is sold out, standing room tickets and official resale tickets are still available through Ticketmaster. With the 6:30 p.m. kickoff, the Tailgate Zone will open at 4 p.m., and gates to Highmark Stadium will open at 5 p.m. Until kickoff, fans will be able to purchase 16-ounce IC Lights for only $5, and the first 3,500 fans through the gate will get another of the limited-edition "Welcome to Grittsburgh" rally towels.

Match info

Eastern Conference Final

#4 Riverhounds vs. #7 Rhode Island FC

Date: Saturday, Nov. 15

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Hounds +100 / Draw +210 / Rhode Island +280 at FanDuel (After 90 minutes of play)

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: SiriusXM FC, Channel 157 and Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #PITvRI, #Grittsburgh and #USLPlayoffs







