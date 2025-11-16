Mertz Fires Hounds into USL Final

Published on November 15, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - For the first time in the club's 26-year history, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds will play in a league final after winning the USL Championship Eastern Conference Final, 1-0, over Rhode Island FC tonight at Highmark Stadium.

Pittsburgh native Robbie Mertz scored the only goal 10 minutes into the second half, sending the record-setting crowd of 6,745 into a frenzy. Goalkeeper Eric Dick matched a season high with five saves to record his 15th shutout in all competitions, a new Hounds single-season record.

The Hounds will travel to face FC Tulsa in the USL Championship Final on Saturday, Nov. 22 in a noon kickoff on CBS.

First half

Rhode Island, which already had won two road playoff matches, created the match's first chance when Noah Fuson received the ball on the right side and struck a firm drive that made Dick dive for a save at the near post. The ensuing corner say Hugo Bacharch turn another effort toward goal, but his header missed high.

The Hounds began to work their way forward in transition in the 30th minute, which forced former Hound Marc Ybarra to pull back on the jersey of Perrin Barnes and pick up a yellow card that would prove consequential later.

Danny Griffin had the Hounds' best chance in the 36th minute after Mertz chipped a ball to send him into the box on goal. Griffin was first to the bouncing ball, but his effort was batted away by onrushing goalkeeper Koke Vegas.

Second half

Augi Williams nearly got the Hounds on the board in the 51st minute when Griffin played him into the right side of the box. Rather than crossing, he lashed a shot across goal from a tough angle that missed barely wide and had Vegas diving to try and reach it.

The breakthrough finally came in the 55th minute, when Griffin rose to meet a high ball from Luke Biasi at the top of the box. Griffin nodded it onward to Mertz on the right, and Mertz did the rest, cutting inside and then back to his right to shake Bacharach and create room to fire a shot under the crossbar.

Five minutes later, Rhode Island was reduced to 10 men when Ybarra was whistled for a reckless foul on Bradley Sample. But the visitors shook off the moment and continued to press forward for a tying goal.

Dick had his biggest moment of the match in the 74th minute when another ex-Hound, Albert Dikwa, sprung JJ Williams on a breakaway. Williams tried to shoot high, but Dick leaped to tip the ball over the bar and preserved the clean sheet.

Dick made one more save minutes later to deny a Hamady Diop free kick, but the Hounds defense was able to navigate the remainder of the match, including seven minutes of stoppage time, without allowing another shot on goal.

Modelo Man of the Match

A special night deserves a special dual honor, as Robbie Mertz and Eric Dick share the accolade. Dick's five saves, including a pair in the final 20 minutes, sealed the deal, while Mertz had the game-winning goal and team leading totals of six recoveries and 89.5 percent pass completion (34 of 38).

What's next?

The Hounds will play for their first league championship at noon Saturday against FC Tulsa, which won the Western Conference Championship by defeating New Mexico United at home, 3-0. The Hounds and Tulsa did not meet in the regular season.







