Rhode Island FC Falls to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in Eastern Conference Final

Published on November 15, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release









Rhode Island FC with possession vs. the Pittsburgh Riverhounds

(Rhode Island FC) Rhode Island FC with possession vs. the Pittsburgh Riverhounds(Rhode Island FC)

PITTSBURGH - In a tight defensive battle, Rhode Island FC's 2025 season came to an end in the USL Championship Eastern Conference Final on Saturday when it fell 1-0 to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Highmark Stadium. Despite a disappointing loss, RIFC's second season was highlighted by another historic playoff run after taking down the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. The Ocean State club became the second team in the USL Championship era to advance to a conference final in its first two seasons, and just the second No. 7 seed in league history to advance to the Eastern Conference Final.

Over 1,000 fans gathered to cheer on the Rhode Warriors Saturday night at the Official Playoff Watch Party at Centreville Bank Stadium, presented by Centreville Bank, cheering on the Ocean State as it finished another exciting season. The RIFC faithful will have the opportunity to officially welcome the Rhode Warriors home and celebrate the historic season on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at the second-annual Rhode Island FC Postseason Block Party, which will be held at The Guild Brewing Company in Pawtucket from 5:30-7 p.m. Fans can RSVP by claiming a free ticket to the end-of-season celebratory event here.

In Pittsburgh, Rhode Island FC came out strong just nine minutes in, finding one of the best chances of the first half when JJ Williams collected the ball in transition, playing Noah Fuson in behind with a low pass. Fuson quickly took a shot from the top of the penalty area, forcing a full-stretch save out of Pittsburgh goalkeeper Eric Dick.

In the 36th minute, RIFC goalkeeper Koke Vegas was called into action for the first time, coming up with a huge one-on-one save to deny Danny Griffin. After Griffin broke through the RIFC defense, the midfielder took a quick touch and attempted to chip the ball over Vegas from close range, but Vegas made himself big to swat the chance out of danger. Eight minutes later, Vegas made another crucial save, punching away a corner kick that swung dangerously across the goalmouth. Although RIFC outshot the Riverhounds 4-1 in the first half, defense was the name of the game for both teams as they entered the break scoreless.

Six minutes into the second half, Pittsburgh turned up the heat on the attack, nearly finding the opening goal when Auggie Williams tore down the left wing and unleashed a close-range shot that flew just narrowly wide of the far post. In the 55th minute, Robbie Mertz dropped two RIFC defenders with crafty footwork in the box, streaking into the box before powering a close-range missile past Vegas and into the back of the net to give the homeside the lead.

Things got more difficult for Rhode Island FC in the 60th minute when midfielder Marc Ybarra was shown a second yellow card, and subsequent red card dismissal for a late midfield foul, putting the Ocean State club to 10 men for the remainder of the game.

Despite the setback, Rhode Island FC continued to push as the game wore on and nearly found an equalizer when Williams broke in behind in the 74th minute. Streaking into a one-on-one position, Williams put a powerful shot on frame that was denied by a fantastic save from Dick. Three minutes later, Hamady Diop curled a dangerous free kick from the top of the box, but Dick had the answer once again, scooping up the shot at the far post.

The final chance for RIFC came five minutes into second-half stoppage time, when second-half substitute Clay Holstad chased down a loose ball in the penalty area before playing the ball back to Noah Fuson at the top of the box. Fuson curled a shot goalward, but it just narrowly missed north of the crossbar. Despite a spirited late push, a resolute Pittsburgh defense was able to hang on, seeing out a narrow 1-0 win and ending Rhode Island FC's season in the Eastern Conference Final.

With its second season officially in the books, Rhode Island FC will look ahead to 2026 after a record-breaking, first year at the award-winning Centreville Bank Stadium. With a core of players set to return in 2026 after securing a second-straight Eastern Conference Final appearance and a run to the USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinals, the future is exciting for the Ocean State club as it builds for its third USL Championship season.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

PIT - Robbie Mertz (Danny Griffin), 55th minute: Mertz dribbles past a pair of defenders before firing a powerful shot into the back of the net. PIT 1, RI 0

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Rhode Island FC finished the season as just the second No. 7 seed in USL Championship history to advance to the Eastern Conference Final, and the first to do so since 2017.

Rhode Island FC is the second team in the USL Championship era to reach a conference final in both of its first two seasons.

Rhode Island FC is 5W-1L-0T all-time against Eastern Conference opponents in the playoffs.

Rhode Island FC outshot Pittsburgh 12-6, forcing a season-high five saves out of goalkeeper Eric Dick.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Frank Nodarse

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.