Monterey Bay FC Appoints Oliver Wyss as Chairman & Chief Soccer Officer

Published on November 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) has officially announced today the appointment of Oliver Wyss as the organization's Chairman and Chief Soccer Officer. The former Head of Global Football Development and Sporting Director of the United Soccer League (USL) will lead all aspects of the club, including its strategic direction, shaping its business and soccer standards, and growing the club's visibility both domestically and globally.

"I am thrilled to join Monterey Bay FC as Chairman and Chief Soccer Officer at such an important moment for the club and the growth of the game in the USL," said Wyss. "I want to thank Ray Beshoff and the entire ownership group for their confidence and trust in me to lead the organization into the future. My immediate focus will be building upon the existing foundation and elevating the club to new standards both on and off the pitch. I firmly believe that Monterey Bay FC is ideally positioned to attract and develop top-quality players, become part of the global transfer market, and ultimately compete for trophies. I can assure our fans there will be no shortage of passion, innovation, and ambition at every level. We will be a franchise with a deep-rooted connection to the entirety of the 831 and the surrounding tri-county communities for many years to come."

In his time at the league office, Wyss utilized his wealth of experience at the club level - as well as his proven track record of identifying, developing, and selling top young prospects - to help improve the level of play in the USL and increase its presence in the global transfer market. During his tenure, Wyss played a vital part in the launch of the women's Gainbridge Super League, the official announcement of implementing promotion/relegation and a new men's Division One League starting in 2028.

Prior to his time at USL, Wyss served as the President of Soccer Operations and General Manager of Orange County SC, leading the team to a USL Championship title in 2021. In his nine years with OC, the club qualified for the USL Championship playoffs on six occasions and saw its average attendance more than triple as it moved into Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine. Wyss was instrumental in establishing Orange County SC's partnerships with Feyenoord Rotterdam in the Netherlands and Glasgow Rangers FC in Scotland to create international player opportunities and orchestrated several prominent, record-fee player transfers into Europe. Now, Wyss ushers in a new era of leadership at Monterey Bay.

"We're pleased to announce the appointment of Oliver Wyss as Chairman and Chief Soccer Officer of Monterey Bay FC," said Majority Owner Ray Beshoff. "With his proven leadership and unique understanding of the game, Oliver brings a wealth of experience and global relationships that will guide our club into an exciting new era. Oliver was a Senior Executive at the league office and previously led Orange County SC to a USL Championship trophy. I believe the combination of Oliver and CEO Mike Sheehan - who brings exceptional experience and knowledge to the business side - gives Monterey Bay FC the talent to maximize our success both on and off the pitch."

A native of Switzerland, Wyss started his playing career at F.C. Solothurn and made more than 20 international appearances for the Swiss Youth National Team - including in the European Cup qualifiers. He later moved to the United States to play professionally for L.A. Salsa in the USISL Pro Division and the Anaheim Splash in the CISL.







