LouCity Lands Six Players on 2025 USL Championship All-League Teams

Published on November 13, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC during pregame introductions

The USL Championship announced the 2025 USL Championship All-League Teams on Thursday, honoring players for their standout regular season performances over the 2025 campaign. In all, six Louisville City FC players earned selections.

LouCity's league-high contingent included five players on the First Team as goalkeeper Damian Las and defenders Kyle Adams, Josh Jones and Aiden McFadden were honored after the club's outstanding defensive campaign. Midfielder Taylor Davila also earned his third consecutive All-League First Team honor, while defender Sean Totsch earned Second Team honors for the sixth overall selection of his career.

In his second season with LouCity, Damian Las earned the Golden Glove with a 0.70 goals-against average while leading all eligible goalkeepers with a save percentage of 80 percent on 72 saves. The Austin FC loanee also recorded 10 shutouts and a Goals Prevented mark of -2.38, conceding only 18 goals in 27 appearances over the regular season.

LouCity's captain, Kyle Adams, produced a stellar all-around campaign, ranking second among defenders with 112 aerial duels won at a 70 percent success rate and a career high 159 duels won at a 66 percent success rate as the side became the first in the Championship's regular season to allow fewer than 20 goals in a full season in a decade.

A first-year pro out of the University of Louisville, Josh Jones grew impressively over the course of the campaign while recording 130 clearances and winning 125 duels at a 68.7 percent success rate in 20 regular season appearances. Jones' long throw-ins also became a potent weapon for LouCity as the club led the league with nine goals from throw-ins during the regular season.

One of the most versatile pieces in LouCity's lineup, Aiden McFadden appeared in every regular season contest while recording four assists and 22 chances created while tying for 12th among defenders with 147 duels won. The 27-year-old also recorded 26 interceptions and won possession a team-high 10 times in the attacking third, earning a +4.54 Goals Added mark.

In his second season at LouCity, Taylor Davila produced another standout two-way campaign as he led outfield players with 190 recoveries while also recording four goals, nine assists and 55 chances created to help power the Players' Shield winner. The 25-year-old also completed 21 dribbles at a 60 percent success rate and graded first among central midfielders with a +7.15 Goals Added mark.

Entering his second decade in the league, Sean Totsch continued to write his legacy as one of its all-time greats. The center back became the first player to reach 300 regular season appearances in league history while winning 145 duels at a 60.7 percent success rate and 27 tackles at a 65.9 percent success rate. He also logged three goals, three assists and 15 chances created as a consistent threat on set piece opportunities.

The 2025 USL Championship Awards were voted on by club management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market.

2025 USL Championship All-League First Team

GK - Damian Las, Louisville City FC (First Selection)

D - Kyle Adams, Louisville City FC (First Selection)

D - Joshua Jones, Louisville City FC (First Selection)

D - Aiden McFadden, Louisville City FC (First Selection)

D - Sean Suber, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (First Selection)

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC (Third Selection)

M - Aaron Molloy, Charleston Battery (Fourth Selection)

M - Juan David Torres, Charleston Battery (First Selection)

F - Taylor Calheira, FC Tulsa (First Selection)

F - Cal Jennings, Charleston Battery (Third Selection)

F - Peter Wilson, Oakland Roots SC (First Selection)

2025 USL Championship All-League Second Team

GK - Danny Vitiello, Sacramento Republic FC (Third Selection)

D - Lamar Batista, FC Tulsa (First Selection)

D - Jack Gurr, Sacramento Republic FC (Third Selection)

D - Talen Maples, New Mexico United (First Selection)

D - Sean Totsch, Louisville City FC (Sixth Selection)

M - Hope Avayevu, Phoenix Rising FC (First Selection)

M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC (Fourth Selection)

M - Aodhan Quinn, Indy Eleven (Third Selection)

F - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC (First Selection)

F - Francisco Bonfiglio, Miami FC (First Selection)

F - MD Myers, Charleston Battery (First Selection)

