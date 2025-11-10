Republic FC Begins Collecting Donations for 6th Annual Winter Wishlist Program

Republic FC has kicked off its sixth annual Winter Wishlist donation drive, continuing its tradition of bringing together fans, partners, and community members to make holiday wishes come true for families in North Sacramento's Robla School District. Now through December 12, the club and presenting partner Downtown Ford are collecting donations of new coats and toys, as well as monetary contributions, to benefit over 200 students.

"Since 2020, Winter Wishlist has been one of our favorite ways to bring the community together during the holiday season," said Republic FC Vice President of Community Investment Scott Moak. "The generosity of our fans and partners continues to blow us away every year and is a testament to this city's Indomitable Spirit and commitment to uplifting our neighbors in need."

Supporters can get involved in the season of giving in several ways:

Drop off new, unwrapped toy or coat at designated locations

Republic FC Pro Shop (428 J Street) - donors will receive a 20% discount off same-day in-store purchases (restrictions apply)

Downtown Ford Show Room (1535 Howe Avenue)

Additional Partner locations:

MoJo's Local Tap & Kitchen (1431 I St)

At Ease Brewing (1825 I St)

Le Five (Rancho Cordova & West Sacramento Locations)

Futsi (1425 C St)

Give with a Click: Shop the Amazon Wishlist and select gifts from a curated list of options. The donations will be delivered directly to Republic FC.

Make a Monetary Donation: Contributions of any amount can be made online. Funds will be used to support a special December shopping spree with Republic FC players/coaches and Downtown Ford employees to add to fan donations.







