Playoff Loss Ends North Carolina FC Run in USL Championship

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on November 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC thanks its fans

(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) North Carolina FC thanks its fans(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

After a scoreless first half North Carolina FC fell to Rhode Island FC 2-0 on the strength of a brace by Albert Dikwa in the United Soccer League Championship Eastern Conference Semifinals in front of 2,287 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., Saturday evening, marking the last game NCFC will play in USL Championship.

On Tuesday North Carolina Chairman Steve Malik announced that the club submitted an application to join the United Soccer League's new Division One league that plans to launch in 2028. In the meantime, the club will no longer be part of USL Championship, and will instead concentrate on getting a 15,000-seat soccer stadium built, a prerequisite for Division One.

"Just overwhelmed with joy and pride in this group," said Head Coach John Bradford. "To have the week we had, to have the season we had, to have this group come out here and give everything and come up short is unfortunate but just proud of this group for everything they have done not just tonight but the entire season. A lot these guys multiple seasons; a lot of staff multiple seasons. Just very proud."

Bradford held multiple roles at NCFC including most recently as the club's Academy Director, a post he held since 2013.

He served as an assistant for North Carolina FC in 2019 and 2020 before becoming head coach for the 2021 season in USL League One. After two last-place finishes, Bradford's won the 2023 League One title at home defeating the Charlotte Independence in penalty kicks.

In 2024 NCC returned to USL Championship and finished in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings. This season they improved to a third-place showing.

"That was the approach: to try and build back in the USL Championship," Bradford explained. "Good to make the playoffs last year. Obviously better performances this year and continued to climb up the table. It feels like a group that was building towards something, moving in the right direction and all that. Very proud of the players and staff what they put into it."

Dikwa scored in the 81st minute, giving RIFC a 1-0 lead before completing his brace three minutes into extra time. They were his fifth and sixth goals of the season across all competitions.

Rhode Island advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals where they will play at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday,

Some Rhode Island FC fans drove over 10 hours to cheer on their team, adding to the North Carolina FC fans who attended the game.

"It felt like a proper atmosphere and it felt like a proper support," said Bradford. "I think that we missed it over the years of getting bodies here and people to come and support it. A lot of ups and downs with the club, so we look at ourselves for a lot of that."

After the game ended, the video board displayed a North Carolina FC team photo with the words "THANK YOU" above it.

