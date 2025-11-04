Raleigh Group to Apply for United Soccer League Division I Franchise

CARY, N.C. - Local business leader and North Carolina FC Chairman Steve Malik today announced that the club has submitted an application to join the United Soccer League's new Division One league. Malik, who also serves as chairman of the NC Courage, said the application begins a formal process that could bring top-level men's professional soccer to Raleigh, supported by a long-term stadium plan and strong market infrastructure.

As a result, North Carolina FC will not compete in the USL Championship after the 2025 season, when the team's franchise agreement ends, and will focus on positioning the club for Division One. Raleigh has strong potential as a future top-tier market if it meets the league's professional standards that require a minimum 15,000-seat purpose-built soccer stadium.

"This is a deeply difficult decision, one that comes after extensive thought and consideration of the future of professional soccer in our community, which has proven itself a major league sports market," said Malik. "I love North Carolina FC and have been incredibly proud to see this club succeed on the field and serve our community. I am as invested in this team emotionally as I am financially.

"Right now, it's essential that we focus our immediate resources and energy on strengthening the foundation for professional soccer in Raleigh by continuing to invest in the Courage and resetting our men's strategy for the future. With the right infrastructure in place, Raleigh can become a world-class home for the sport for years to come.

"To our NCFC players, staff, and fans, thank you. You have been the heart and soul of this club, and your passion, loyalty, and belief have made North Carolina FC something truly special. This is not goodbye, but a step toward building an even brighter future for the sport we all love."

A club representative will contact those who have already purchased 2026 North Carolina FC season tickets.







