Switchbacks FC Part Ways with Sporting Director Stephen Hogan & Head Coach James Chambers

Published on November 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that the club has parted ways with Sporting Director Stephen Hogan and Head Coach James Chambers, effective immediately.

Both Stephen and James made meaningful contributions to the growth and success of the Switchbacks organization and the Colorado Springs community. Their leadership was instrumental in guiding the club to a win in the 2024 USL Championship Final.

We extend our sincere gratitude for their dedication and achievements during their time with the Switchbacks and wish them the very best in their future endeavors.

A search for a new Head Coach will begin immediately. The Sporting Director position will not be filled at this time.







