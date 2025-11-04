Liam Fox Named First Head Coach of Sporting JAX's Men's Team

Sporting Club Jacksonville announced the appointment of Liam Fox as the first head coach of its men's team, which will debut in the USL Championship league in March 2026 at the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium.

Fox joins Sporting JAX with distinguished coaching experience from the Scottish Premiership, having served as head coach of Heart of Midlothian FC (Hearts) and Dundee United FC. He also held key coaching and development roles at Livingston FC. Known for his player-focused leadership style and attacking approach, Fox has built a reputation for fostering young talent and empowering creativity on the pitch.

Throughout his career, Fox has worked alongside and been mentored by several esteemed figures in Scottish soccer, including Craig Levein, Ange Postecoglou and Jack Ross. His coaching philosophy emphasizes tactical intelligence, a strong work ethic and a vibrant team culture that aligns with Sporting JAX's mission to develop an exciting and community-focused club.

"Liam is a tremendous addition to Sporting Club Jacksonville," said Mark Warburton, Sporting JAX's head of soccer. "He's a coach who understands the modern game and the importance of developing a clear, positive identity on and off the pitch. His energy, his communication with players and his commitment to attacking soccer make him the ideal leader to launch our USL Championship journey. We're thrilled to welcome him to Jacksonville."

Fox expressed his enthusiasm for joining the club and helping to establish its identity in the USL Championship.

"This is a special opportunity to build something from the ground up," said Fox. "I've always believed soccer should be about ambition, creativity and connection with your teammates, your fans and your community. I'm excited to bring that spirit to Sporting JAX and to make Hodges Stadium a place where people love coming to watch soccer."

Steve Livingstone, Sporting JAX's president and CEO, said Fox's appointment marks a major milestone in the club's growth.

"Liam's experience, values and coaching philosophy perfectly match our vision for Sporting JAX," said Livingstone. "He's passionate about player development and delivering a style of soccer that our fans will enjoy. This is a major step forward for our men's team and for professional soccer in Northeast Florida."

Stacey Balaam, head coach of Sporting JAX Women, who currently leads the club's side in the Gainbridge Super League, added, "It's fantastic to welcome Liam to the Sporting JAX family. His approach to coaching and collaboration aligns with everything we're building here. I'm looking forward to working alongside him as we continue to grow both our men's and women's programs."

Fox's appointment is pending visa approval and the club expects him to join the team in Jacksonville in the coming weeks.

The USL Championship season kicks off in March and continues through November 2026 at UNF's Hodges Stadium, with plans to develop a 15,000-capacity community stadium and training facilities, with details to be announced in 2026. Fans can secure their tickets now, with season passes starting at $10 per game by placing a $25 deposit at www.sportingjax.com, which includes two tickets to any one Sporting JAX women's team match.

