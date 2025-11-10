Riverhounds set to host Eastern Conference Final

No. 4 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC will host seventh-seeded Rhode Island FC in the USL Championship Eastern Conference Final at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, at Highmark Stadium on Pittsburgh's South Shore.

The match will air locally on SportsNet Pittsburgh and be streamed live on ESPN+. Radio coverage will air nationally on SiriusXM FC, Channel 157 (English) and locally on Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 (Spanish).

- The Hounds advanced to the conference final by winning a second straight shootout, knocking out #8 Detroit City FC on penalty kicks, 4-3, after the teams played to a scoreless draw.

- It is the first time the Hounds are in the Eastern Conference Final since the USL Championship adopted its current format in 2016.

- It is also the first time the Hounds have been one of the final four teams in the second division of U.S. soccer. The team has been two wins away from a league championship twice before - in 2004 and 2010 - but in both of those years, the team was playing in the country's third professional tier.

- The Hounds will be meeting Rhode Island for the fourth time this season. They swept Rhode Island in their regular-season meetings, 1-0 in Pawtucket and 2-0 in Pittsburgh, but they lost 1-0 in a USL Jägermeister Cup match at Highmark Stadium.

- The winner of the match will play the Western Conference champion in the USL Championship Final at noon on Saturday, Nov. 22 in a match televised nationally on CBS. FC Tulsa hosts New Mexico United in the Western Conference Final at 8:30 this Saturday, and the winner of that match will host the league final.

- Coaches and players will be available for interviews this week after training, and filming and photography during practice sessions is permitted. Those media availabilities will be Tuesday and Thursday, both at approximately 12 p.m., at the AHN Montour Sports Complex in Coraopolis, and Friday at approximately 11:30 a.m. at Highmark Stadium.







