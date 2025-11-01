Sidelined to Success: Kyle Edwards' Championship Journey Fueled by Expert Care from Trinity Health of New England

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford, Conn. - Hartford Athletic forward Kyle Edwards has been a driving force behind the club's historic season, capturing the club's first-ever trophy in the USL Jägermeister Cup and the first piece of hardware for the city of Hartford in 25 years. In his third season with the team, Edwards has proven to be a game-changer, whether starting or coming off the bench. His 64th-minute goal in a recent match not only sealed a crucial victory but also set a USL Championship single-season record for goals scored off the bench.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines native finished the regular season with 12 goals, surpassing Mamadou Dieng's previous club record and tying for fifth place in the league. His consistent performance has made him an indispensable part of the club's success.

But Edwards' journey to the championship wasn't without its challenges. Earlier this season, a health scare during practice threatened to sideline him at a critical moment. Thanks to the swift response of Hartford Athletic's Athletic Trainer and the expert care provided by Trinity Health Of New England (THOfNE), Edwards made a remarkable recovery and is now back on the pitch, ready to compete at full speed.

Tonight, Kyle joins his teammates as they look to double their trophy haul as they face off against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds in a pivotal USL Championship Playoff matchup.







