FC Tulsa Stuns Switchbacks with Extra-Time Winner, Makes Playoff History

Published on November 1, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa earned a thrilling 1-0 extra-time victory over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at ONEOK Field on Saturday night, advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals. Midfielder Stefan Lukić's header in added extra time secured the historic home playoff win, marking Tulsa's first postseason triumph on home soil since 1983.

The Scissortails came out flying from the opening whistle, nearly striking first in the opening 30 seconds when defender Travian Sousa's curling left-footed shot flashed across the box and just wide of goal. FC Tulsa goalkeeper produced a crucial diving save in the 21st minute to deny Colorado midfielder Brennan Creek from close range. Midfielder Kalil ElMedkhar had the next best chance of the half when his shot deflected high off a sliding Switchbacks defender and forced goalkeeper Christian Herrera to leap up to collect in the 32nd minute. Forward Alex Dalou came close to putting Tulsa on the scoresheet first in stoppage time, but his right-footed shot lifted over the bar before the first half came to a close.

FC Tulsa continued to press relentlessly in the start of the second half before play was stopped to attend to ElMedkhar. After several minutes, Lukić was eventually called on to come on the pitch in the 62nd minute. Lukić had his first attempt at being the difference maker before the end of regulation with a shot in the 85th minute, but his attempt 19 yards out skidded just right of the far post. Despite having 10 minutes of stoppage, neither side could find the go-ahead goal before extra time.

It took just two minutes into the first period of extra time for Lukić to find the game-winner, a headed goal in the center of the box, with midfielder Jamie Webber earning the assist from the free kick. The Switchbacks fought desperately to find the equalizer, but stout defensive efforts and a critical save from Peñaranda in the 120th minute secured the victory for the Black and Gold, sending the home side to the Western Conference Semifinals for the first time in club history.

After a thrilling Quarterfinal victory, the Black and Gold will host the USL Championship Western Conference Semifinals playing against Phoenix Rising FC at ONEOK Field on Saturday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. Be part of the next chapter in Tulsa's playoff run! Tickets are available now at www.fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets or by calling 918-727-2231.

What they said...

Head Coach Luke Spencer

"How great was this crowd? Amazing. We took a moment before the game to look around, see the crowd, to see the city of Tulsa unite around our team. It was amazing tonight. So we want to encourage everybody to make it back next week."

Midfielder Stefan Lukić

"There are a lot of things that are unique about this team, but I think that unity, that togetherness, that every single player in this team contributes... Everyone is in this and everyone is important for us, and that is what brings us success."

Defender Ian Carlo Souza Daniel

""It all comes back to preparation through training. What we're doing in training, the videos, Luke showing us with the staff-we go out there and execute. That's the key to shutting out Colorado Springs"

USL Championship Playoffs - Western Conference Quarterfinal Match Summary

FC Tulsa 1:0 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

ONEOK Field - Saturday, November 1, 2025

Goals

TUL - Stefan Lukić (Jamie Webber) 92'

Disciplinary

COS - Quenzi Huerman (Yellow card) 24'

COS - Brennan Creek (Yellow card) 48'

TUL - Lucas Stauffer (Yellow card) 67'

TUL - Alex Dalou (Yellow card) 76'

TUL - Johan Peñaranda (Yellow card) 77'

COS - Steven Echevarria (Yellow card) 77'

TUL - Taylor Calheira (Yellow card) 114'

Lineups

FC Tulsa (4-3-3): Johan Penaranda; Lamar Batista, Delentz Pierre, Ian Carlo Souza Daniel, Travian Sousa (Owen Damm 90'); Giordano Colli, Jamie Webber, Lucas Stauffer; Kalil ElMedkhar (Stefan Lukić 62'), Alexander Dalou (Harvey St Clair 90'), Taylor Calheira (Trevor Amann 117')

Bench: Tyler Deric; Andrew Booth, Patrick Seagrist

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (4-3-3): Christian Herrera; Akeem O'Connor-Ward (Levonte Johnson 100'), Matthew Mahoney, Garven-Michee Métusala, Duke Lacroix; Quenzi Huerman, Brennan Creek (Cole Mrowka 105'), Steven Echevarria; Yosuke Hanya (Jonas Fjeldberg 100'), Juan Tejada, Kyle Vassell

Bench: Jonathan Burke; Isaiah Foster, Charlie Adams, Henry Weston







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.