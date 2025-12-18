FC Tulsa Re-Signs AB Cissoko for the 2026 Season

Published on December 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa today announced the return of veteran defender Abdoulaye "AB" Cissoko, reaffirming the 2025 team captain as a cornerstone of a back line ahead of the 2026 USL Championship campaign. Cissoko's leadership powered Tulsa's rise through the Western Conference during the club's historic USL Championship regular season and playoff run last season.

Cissoko, 25, was a flagship member of Tulsa's defensive corps last season, having appeared in 27 matches, 23 were starts, and logged 2,013 minutes, while demonstrating the durability and tactical discipline of a true leader.

Defensively, Cissoko registered 131 clearances, 28 interceptions, and 21 blocked shots, cementing his stout presence in the back wall.

Cissoko evolved into the emotional and organizational anchor of the squad, a voice that held the back line together in tight matches and inspired belief throughout one of the most memorable seasons in club history. His leadership guided FC Tulsa through intense, playoff-style battles week after week, culminating in a Western Conference crown and a berth in the USL Championship Final.

"AB was a real consistent presence for us in 2025. His leadership and will to win were evident throughout the season, and he set the standard every time he stepped on the field. That's something we're really looking forward to seeing again in 2026."

Cissoko joined FC Tulsa ahead of the 2025 season following Major League Soccer experience with Seattle Sounders FC and standout USL Championship performances with Memphis 901 FC.

