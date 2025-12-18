Miami FC Brings on Defender Angelo Calfo
Published on December 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of defender Angelo Calfo for the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.
Calfo was a member of Texoma FC's inaugural squad as they kicked off their first League One season in 2025. Prior to his stint in Texas, Calfo began his professional career in 2023 with NISA side Flower City Union. Calfo made 21 appearances across all competitions with the team and helped them win the league title. The center back also had a stint in Australia playing for the Weston Bears in the NPL NNSW.
"I am very grateful for the opportunity to be able to represent Miami FC," said Calfo. "I am looking forward to working with the coaching staff and players, as well as getting to know the community that supports the club."
Calfo played collegiately at Gonzaga University between 2020 and 2022. He also played in USL League Two during his time in college, spending the 2021 season with Capital FC and playing with Ballard FC in 2022. The defender also played for the Portland Timbers U23 squad.
