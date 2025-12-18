USL Partners with G-TEC as Official Supplier of Mobile Recovery Products

Published on December 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League (USL) and G-TEC, an international leader in mobile athlete-recovery solutions, are set to begin a new partnership that designates G-TEC as the league's Official Supplier of Mobile Recovery Products. The collaboration will support USL athletes across all levels with world-class recovery tools designed to enhance performance, reduce fatigue, and promote long-term athletic health.

G-TEC's RECOV line-trusted by Olympic athletes, national teams, and elite professionals worldwide-provides portable, science-driven recovery systems engineered for training environments, travel demands, and match-day performance. With a mission rooted in empowering athletes to recover smarter and perform at their peak, G-TEC brings an international standard of excellence to the USL's growing ecosystem.

"We're incredibly proud to partner with the USL and support a league that continues to elevate the game in the United States," said Dylan Reede,G-TEC CEO. "Recovery plays a central role in athletic performance, and this partnership allows us to provide USL clubs and athletes with the same high-quality mobile recovery solutions trusted by some of the world's top performers. We're excited to help players stay healthy, resilient, and ready to compete."

As part of the partnership, G-TEC will supply its signature recovery products to USL clubs and collaborate with league performance and medical staff to reinforce the importance of structured recovery,athlete care,and innovative performance solutions. By providing both the tools and the expertise, G-TEC aims to help USL athletes optimize their training cycles and maintain peak readiness throughout the season.

"G-TEC has built a reputation for working with world-class athletes and delivering recovery technologies that truly make an impact," said Josh Keller, USL EVP of Corporate Development. "We're thrilled to welcome them as a preferred supplier and to introduce their mobile recovery solutions to the USL clubs across the country."

Together, G-TEC and the USL are committed to raising the standard of athlete care by making high-level recovery more accessible throughout the league.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.