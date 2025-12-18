Detroit City FC Signs Forward Alex Dalou

Published on December 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Forward Alex Dalou with FC Tulsa

(Detroit City FC) Forward Alex Dalou with FC Tulsa(Detroit City FC)

DETROIT - Detroit City Football Club is pleased to announce today that forward Alex Dalou has joined the club, signing a deal that will keep him in Rouge and Gold through the 2026 season, with an option for 2027. Dalou will wear #15 for DCFC. The contract is pending league and federation approval.

The West Bloomfield, Michigan, native joins DCFC after spending the past two seasons with FC Tulsa in the Western Conference. Dalou joined after an impressive trial with the Western Conference side, and he would make an almost immediate impact, picking up an assist in his second game with the club. He would make 25 appearances for Tulsa in 2024, earning him an extension for the 2025 season. Dalou became a vital part of the FC Tulsa team this past season, playing in 37 matches across all competitions. Across 2,036 minutes played in 2025, he would score four goals and four assists, including an assist on the third and final goal of Tulsa's 3-0 victory in the Western Conference Finals.

Dalou spent the 2023 season in NISA, playing for two clubs. He would pick up two goals and one assist across ten matches played for Gold Star FC Detroit, including playing all 90 minutes in a 1-0 loss to Detroit City at Keyworth Stadium in the US Open Cup. He would then transfer to Albion San Diego later in the season, where he would once again pick up two goals and one assist across nine matches for the California-based side.

Dalou's career began with his participation in youth soccer for Michigan Jaguars FC from the ages of 8 to 18, followed by his time at Schoolcraft College. In his first year at Schoolcraft in 2018, Dalou scored eight goals and made 12 assists, totaling 28 points in 13 games. He received first-team All-MCCAA honors and was named to the NJCAA Division III All-Region Team. Additionally, he was recognized as the MCCAA Player of the Year and the MCCAA Freshman of the Year for the Ocelots.

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.