Aaron Molloy Transferred from Charleston to Lexington for Record Intraleague Fee

Published on December 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. (December 18, 2025) - The Charleston Battery and Lexington Sporting Club have agreed to the permanent transfer of midfielder Aaron Molloy to the Kentucky club on Thursday, pending league and federation approval.

Charleston will receive a six-figure transfer fee, the highest intraleague fee paid in USL Championship history, after Lexington triggered a purchase option in Molloy's contract. It is also the first six-figure intraleague fee in league history.

Molloy departs after making 64 appearances, notching five goals and 10 assists, for the Black and Yellow across all competitions over the past two seasons. The Irish midfielder was a two-time All-League First Team selection during his Charleston tenure.

The club thanks Aaron for his contributions to the club and community over the past two years and wishes him well for the future.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.