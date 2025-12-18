Toyota Field Announces DroneArt Shows for January 30 & 31

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 18, 2025) - This January, Toyota Field will host San Antonio's first-ever DroneArt Shows, a groundbreaking outdoor drone performance combined with live string music, set to captivate audiences on Friday, Jan. 30 and Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, with shows beginning at 7:30 p.m. both evenings. Tickets for the show are on sale now through the DroneArt Show website.

"The DroneArt Show is another special and innovative event we're excited to bring to Toyota Field and to the city of San Antonio," said Sr. Director of Toyota Field and Ricos STAR Soccer Complex Jose Lizardo. "This drone show adds a truly distinctive element by combining music and aerial technology, and we look forward to presenting an experience we believe attendees of all ages will enjoy."

DroneArt Show is a unique production that blends cutting-edge drone technology with live classical music. Hundreds of illuminated drones will take to the night sky above Toyota Field, flying in choreographed formations to create stunning visuals synchronized to a live string quartet performance. Food and beverage options will also be available for purchase, making it an enjoyable and memorable evening under the stars for families, music lovers and guests seeking a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience.







