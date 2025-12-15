Miami FC Acquires Mason Tunbridge from Tormenta FC

Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the acquisition of midfielder Mason Tunbridge from League One side South Georgia Tormenta FC, pending league and federation approval.

Tunbridge joined Tormenta ahead of the 2024 USL League One season. Across all competitions, the Englishman scored three goals and three assists that season. Tunbridge continued with the team for the 2025 season and helped lead them to their playoff run. In 2025, the midfielder allotted 13 goals and six assists.

"I'm really excited to join this historic club and help bring both success and excitement to the team and fans," said Tunbridge on joining Miami. "I can't wait to get started, Vamos Miami!"

In his collegiate career, Tunbridge played two seasons at Jacksonville University. In his time as a dolphin, he scored three goals and two assists. He later transferred to the University of San Diego where he played three seasons in California. His time on the West Coast included him notching 12 goals and 13 assists and being named to the 2022 All-West Region First Team and 2022 All-WCC First Team.

Tunbridge was drafted by San Diego Sockers in the 2023 Major Arena Soccer League College Draft before later joining Tormenta FC.

