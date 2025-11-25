Miami FC Announces Todd Eason as First General Manager in Club's New Era

Miami, FL  - The Miami Football Club announced today the hire of Todd Eason as the club's General Manager ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season. Eason will become Miami FC's first ever hire since joining the USL Championship brought on for the sole purpose of overseeing the sporting side of the club.

Eason has built a distinguished career in coaching and administration working across various youth, collegiate and developmental programs. Following his roles in both college and club soccer, he became the Director of USL League Two, overseeing league operations, scouting and growth initiatives that have positioned League Two as the preeminent pre-professional league in North America.

Most recently, Eason served as the Director at DME Academy where players like Yan Diomande (Leipzig), Mamadou "Billo" Diop (Colorado Rapids), and many others were exposed to Eason's experience in scouting and developing elite level talent.

His experience in both scouting and development from the youth to the professional levels comes at an important period for Miami FC as the club continues to invest heavily in its player pathway. That pathway included signing eight academy players to 1st team USL Academy contracts in 2025.

"We are thrilled to welcome Todd Eason to Miami FC to lead our sporting strategy and development," stated Miami FC CEO, Mario Roitman. "While our 1st team is an important piece of our success, we are also undergoing 3x growth in our academy system with a complete player pathway. It was crucial to find a leader for our entire sporting eco-system that has shown proven success in developing the complete player from the youth level to professional. Todd was the perfect fit for not only where we are as a club, but where we plan to be in our future."

The timing is pivotal as Miami FC recently announced its partnership with Sports Performance Hub where it will move all operations in the next year to south Miami-Dade as part of the 80-acre $300 million training center, residential academy and sports-entertainment complex that will include a 10,000 seat stadium as Miami FC's future permanent home.

"I am greatly appreciative and honored to be entrusted with the sporting future of Miami FC", said Eason. "This opportunity is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I am dedicated to renewing the club's vision towards player development and team success. Aligning Miami FC with the SPH project shows a commitment toward defining a holistic development, focusing not only on athletic achievement but also on personal and academic growth, community engagement and inclusivity," Eason continued. "I look forward to working with the technical staff and our entire organization to build a strong, united future for our team, our supporters and our community."

One of Eason's first responsibilities will be developing the new roster for Miami FC's 2026 USL Championship season. The club has already made significant strides in this area and will be announcing roster updates in the very near future. Part of that scouting process will also include open tryouts in January, 2026. The club will be making an official announcement on open tryouts later this week.

