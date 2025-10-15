Miami FC Fall Late to Player's Shield Winners in Narrow Road Defeat

Published on October 15, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







MIAMI - Miami FC fell 1-0 to league leaders Louisville City FC at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday night, despite a disciplined and competitive performance throughout. The loss drops Miami to a 6-6-16 record as they near the close of the 2025 USL Championship season. Against one of the toughest sides in the league, Miami showed grit and structure, but a late goal denied them a hard-earned result on the road.

Coming off an inspiring 3-1 home victory over the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, Miami entered the night determined to build on their momentum. Coach Gastón Maddoni made just one change from last week's lineup, with Danco returning to the starting eleven. Louisville, sitting atop the standings and on the verge of clinching their second consecutive Players' Shield, looked to continue their dominant run at home.

The opening half saw both sides trade chances in an even contest. Miami's back line, led by Daltyn Knutson stood tall, clearing danger and blocking key opportunities, including a goal-line clearance early in the match. Tobias Zárate came close for Miami in the first half, bringing the ball down brilliantly before firing just wide. Francisco Bonfiglio also tested the keeper late in the half, but his effort missed the far post by inches.

At halftime, Miami had managed to frustrate the home team, matching their intensity and even outpassing them 264 to 247. Goalkeeper Nico Campisi delivered another strong performance, denying a powerful volley from McFadden to keep the score level.

However, the breakthrough came late for Louisville. In the 88th minute, Brian Ownby finished off a fast-paced counterattack, slotting the ball past Campisi to secure the 1-0 win and the Players' Shield for Louisville City FC.

Despite the loss, Miami left Kentucky with positives. They look defensively organized, composed in possession, and showing continued improvement under Maddoni's leadership. With just two games left in the campaign, Miami will look to finish the season strong and carry this fight into 2026.

The Miami FC now prepare to take on Birmingham Legion FC. Kickoff will commence on Sunday, October 19th at 5:00 PM at Protective Stadium. For tickets and general information, please visit miamiFC.com/tickets

Article written by Luis Reyes







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.