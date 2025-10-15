Centreville Bank Stadium Named "Best New Sports Venue"

COLUMBUS, OHIO, October 15, 2025: Centreville Bank Stadium was named the "Best New or Renovated Venue" by industry-leading magazine, SportsTravel, at the annual TEAMS Conference + Expo today in Columbus, Ohio. The award was received by Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne in front of an audience of over 500 sports-event industry professionals from around the country.

"This recognition is a testament to the vision, dedication and tireless efforts of our entire team," said Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne. "We are incredibly grateful to our industry peers and our community for their support and votes. Centreville Bank Stadium is proud to offer a world-class venue that unites the community and creates unforgettable experiences at every event we host."

"The crowd, the anticipation and the thunderous applause was overwhelming," said Rhode Island Sports Commission Executive Director Jonathan Walker. "This is a significant honor in our industry and without a doubt will translate into more national attention and more business for our state."

"Working with General Manager Paul Byrne and the staff at Centreville Bank Stadium for major events like the 2025 Major League Rugby Championship has been incredible," Walker continued. "I am convinced that the professionalism and the level of dedication they put forth, along with the support of state and local officials, gave them the advantage in the final round of voting."

"In just several months, Centreville Bank Stadium has become a premier sporting and event space in Rhode Island," said Governor Dan McKee. "It's a source of pride for our state, an economic boost for local businesses, and a symbol of exciting things to come. From casting the tie-breaking vote to attending the sold-out inaugural RIFC match, I've witnessed firsthand the positive impact this stadium has made, and I look forward to its continued role in bringing people together for decades to come."

Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien said: "Our community is proud of this new addition to our skyline and grateful to everyone who has contributed to its success. This award means so much to everyone who believes in Pawtucket and in our economic vision for the city. We're reimagining our future and to receive this kind of recognition so early in the process is validating."

The SportsTravel editors cited Rhode Island's only soccer-specific stadium's successes as the reason for its nomination, including a sold-out debut game that drew 10,700 fans, and being one of the most sustainable venues in the country. Centreville Bank Stadium partnered with Rhode Island Energy to build a sports venue that is 100 percent electric, featuring all-LED lighting, advanced stormwater management and energy efficiency programs.

"We at Rhode Island Energy are immensely proud to see Centreville Bank Stadium recognized as one of the nation's most sustainable venues," said Rhode Island Energy President Greg Cornett. "From the earliest stages of design, our experts played a significant role in ensuring the sustainability and efficiency of the stadium for years to come. This recognition reflects what is possible when we combine innovation, partnership, and a shared commitment to a cleaner energy future for Rhode Island."

The stadium includes about 69,000 square feet of airconditioned space including concessions, a team store, locker rooms, restrooms and view suites. Energy efficient elements include insulation (building envelope), lighting, heating and cooling equipment (HVAC), and low flow plumbing fixtures. Compared to building code, the stadium saves about 100,000 kWh of electricity per year.

"Pawtucket is taking measured steps to reimagine itself," said Pawtucket Foundation Executive Director Gaetan L. Kashala. "By focusing on core assets like our dynamic industries, dedicated workforce, and a strategic location along a main thoroughfare, Centreville Bank Stadium has already positioned Pawtucket as a regional hub for sports, entertainment, and commerce. The stadium's role as an employer and economic driver is an important pillar in our long-term plan."

"This venue has introduced new audiences to all of the restaurants, history and culture of our area," said Executive Director James Toomey of the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council. "We are excited about how it will continue to drive tourists to the Blackstone Valley."

Other finalists for the award were Fifth Third Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina; The Fort in Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; OmniPlex Sports and Events Center in Cullman, Alabama; River City Sportsplex in Chesterfield, Virginia; and the WYO Sports Ranch in Casper, Wyoming.

"Having the Centreville Bank name on this stadium is a reflection of our deep-rooted commitment to the people and progress of the communities we serve," said Hal Horvat, President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Centreville Bank. "This award affirms what we believed from the start: that this venue would drive economic growth and opportunity for the entire region. We're honored to be a part of something that creates a sense of local pride."

Since opening its doors on May 3, 2025, Centreville Bank Stadium has hosted a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against an MLS club, an international friendly featuring Nicaragua and Puerto Rico, Women's Elite Rugby, and the 2025 Major League Rugby Championship. The venue also serves as the home stadium for the defending USL Eastern Conference Champions, Rhode Island FC.







