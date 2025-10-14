JJ Williams Named to USL Championship Week 32 Team of the Week

Published on October 14, 2025

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that forward JJ Williams has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 32. The Ocean State club's all-time leading scorer continued his spectacular form in Saturday's 5-0 win vs. the Tampa Bay Rowdies, netting the fastest goal in Centreville Bank Stadium history en route to a first-half brace and an assist to give RIFC its biggest win of the year. Noah Fuson and Aldair Sanchez were also named to the Team of the Week's bench for their contributions in the dominant display.

The action started in the eighth minute when Fuson collected the ball in the attacking third, gliding past his marker before sending a low pass to Williams. Taking the ball onto his right foot with a quick touch at the top of the box, Williams quickly sent a curling effort past outstretched goalkeeper Bill Hamid and into the bottom-right corner to put the Ocean State club in front.

Twenty minutes later, RIFC's dangerous attacking duo combined once again to double the homeside's lead, scoring multiple goals in the first half for the second time in the 2025 regular season. After Williams brought down a clearance in the midfield, the forward took a smart touch past a defender before playing a long ball over the top to Fuson. Running into a one-on-one position, Fuson calmly slotted the ball past Hamid and into the back of the net.

With a goal and an assist already to his name, Williams capped off a productive night in the 28th minute when he played Clay Holstad through on goal. After Holstad was fouled in the penalty area, Williams slammed the penalty kick past Hamid to complete his first brace of the regular season and give RIFC a commanding 3-0 halftime lead. In just 28 minutes, the forward bagged the fourth multi-goal game of his RIFC career, bringing his career-total to 19 goals in two seasons for the Ocean State club.

Earning bench selections, Fuson assisted Williams' opening goal before scoring RIFC's second goal of the night, while Sanchez assisted Albert Dikwa "Chico" for RIFC's fourth goal of the night in the second half.

The honor is the fifth of Williams' Rhode Island FC career, and he is the only player to pick up multiple selections in 2025. He was selected into the league's best 11 in Week 3, and earned a selection to the Team of the Week's bench in Week 30 after RIFC's 2-2 tie at El Paso Locomotive FC. Excluding bench picks, Williams is the seventh RIFC selection to the USL Championship's Team of the Week in 2025:

WEEK DATE NAME HONOR

3 3/25/25 JJ Williams Team of the Week

5 4/8/25 Clay Holstad Team of the Week

5 4/8/25 Albert Dikwa "Chico" Team of the Week

5 4/8/25 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

11 5/20/25 Khano Smith Coach of the Week

15 6/17/25 Maxi Rodriguez Team of the Week

26 9/2/25 Koke Vegas Team of the Week

32 10/14/25 JJ Williams Team of the Week

Up next, Rhode Island FC will travel to WakeMed Soccer Park to take on North Carolina FC in its second-to-last game of the 2025 regular season with a chance to officially clinch its spot in the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs. Fans can tune into the Eastern Conference matchup on NESN+ and ESPN+, or join in cheering on the team at the Defiance 1636 Watch Party at The Guild Brewing Company in Pawtucket.







