Hartford Athletic Puts up a Formidable Five on the USL Championship Team of the Week

Published on October 14, 2025

HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic is proud to announce that five members of the club have been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 32 following their back-to-back thrilling victories. On Tuesday, October 7th, the Green & Blue secured a 3-1 road win over Oakland Roots. With a short turnaround, Hartford secured a 3-2 win at home against Sacramento Republic on Saturday, October 11th, to clinch a spot in the 2025 USL Championship playoffs.

Adrián Diz Pe - Defender

Adrian Diz Pe anchored a resilient Hartford back line, playing a pivotal role in limiting Oakland to just one goal and securing three more points. Just about halfway through the first half, Oakland had a dangerous chance at goal, but the Hartford defense was able to clear the attempt out of danger with an initial clearance from Diz Pe.

Jack Panayotou - Midfielder

Jack Panayotou dazzled fans with precision in the midfield, delivering two critical assists in the 3-1 victory over Oakland Roots on the road. In the first goal, Panayotou perfectly served a corner into the box that Joshua Belluz headed into the back of the net. In the second goal for Hartford, the New England Revolution loanee started the play by charging at the Oakland backline on the dribble, and dished the ball to a wide-open Edwards, who calmly slid the ball past Oakland's goalkeeper.

Sebastian Anderson - Midfielder

Sebastian Anderson was everywhere on the field against Sacramento Republic FC, contributing on both ends of the pitch. To start off the scoring, Anderson received a ball from Marlon Hairston while making a run into the box. The Sacramento, California native took one perfectly controlled touch before slipping the ball past goalkeeper Danny Vitiello. Later in the match, Anderson came up with a critical stop in the box to keep Sacramento from adding to the scoreboard.

Brendan Burke - Head Coach/ Coach of the Week

Coach Bredan Burke led the Green & Blue to secure six more points and solidify Hartford's place in the postseason. With these two wins, Burke guided Hartford into the playoffs for just the second time in club history, marking a monumental achievement for the club.

Joshua Belluz - Bench

The young Canadian made his mark against Oakland with a thunderous goal that sparked Hartford's comeback and leveled the score at one earning him a spot on the Team of the Week bench. Off a corner kick from Jack Panayotou, Belluz's 6'5" frame sailed above everyone else to get a head on the end of the service and redirected it into the back of the net.

These honors cap off a remarkable run for Hartford Athletic, who clinched their second playoff spot in club history thanks to their two wins. The week prior, Hartford Athletic also secured their first-ever trophy in club history and became the USL Jägermeister Cup champions with a win against Sacramento Republic FC.







