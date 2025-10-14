Sebastian Mora-Mora Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 32
Published on October 14, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Sebastian Mora-Mora earned a selection to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 32 after his six-save performance in a 2-1 win over Lexington SC last Saturday.
The six saves for Mora-Mora were tied for his most on the season (Monterey Bay - June 21). His last one in the 93rd minute protected the one-goal lead for Los Locos and helped them hang on and move into fourth place in the Western Conference.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 32
GK - Sebastián Mora-Mora, El Paso Locomotive FC
D - Lamar Batista, FC Tulsa
D - Adrián Diz Pe, Hartford Athletic
D - Sean Suber, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
M - Chris Hegardt, Orange County SC
M - Jack Panayotou, Hartford Athletic
M - Stephen Kelly, Orange County SC
M - Sebastian Anderson, Hartford Athletic
F - Tristan Trager, Orange County SC
F - JJ Williams, Rhode Island FC
F - Greg Hurst, New Mexico United
Coach - Brendan Burke, Hartford Athletic
Bench - Tyler Deric (TUL), Joshua Belluz (HFD), Aldair Sanchez (RI), Danny Griffin (PIT), Charlie Dennis (PHX), Noah Fuson (RI), Johnny Rodriguez (LV)
