Sebastian Mora-Mora Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 32

Published on October 14, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Sebastian Mora-Mora earned a selection to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 32 after his six-save performance in a 2-1 win over Lexington SC last Saturday.

The six saves for Mora-Mora were tied for his most on the season (Monterey Bay - June 21). His last one in the 93rd minute protected the one-goal lead for Los Locos and helped them hang on and move into fourth place in the Western Conference.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 32

GK - Sebastián Mora-Mora, El Paso Locomotive FC

D - Lamar Batista, FC Tulsa

D - Adrián Diz Pe, Hartford Athletic

D - Sean Suber, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

M - Chris Hegardt, Orange County SC

M - Jack Panayotou, Hartford Athletic

M - Stephen Kelly, Orange County SC

M - Sebastian Anderson, Hartford Athletic

F - Tristan Trager, Orange County SC

F - JJ Williams, Rhode Island FC

F - Greg Hurst, New Mexico United

Coach - Brendan Burke, Hartford Athletic

Bench - Tyler Deric (TUL), Joshua Belluz (HFD), Aldair Sanchez (RI), Danny Griffin (PIT), Charlie Dennis (PHX), Noah Fuson (RI), Johnny Rodriguez (LV)







