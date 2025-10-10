El Paso Locomotive FC Face Key Road Test against Lexington SC

Published on October 10, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC continue their postseason push as they travel to face Lexington SC on Saturday, October 11 at 5 p.m. MT at Lexington Sporting Club Stadium. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC VS LEXINGTON SC - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2025 @ 5:00 P.M. MT - LEXINGTON SC STADIUM - LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY

Watch: ESPN+

Be sure to follow @eplocomotivefc on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates of the match. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play for instant access to mobile tickets, team content and match notifications.

KEY STORYLINES

El Paso Locomotive FC picked up a key point on the road against Orange County SC on Saturday night in a 0-0 draw at Championship Soccer Stadium.

Both teams created chances in the first half, but only two from Locomotive were on target. Despite controlling 52 percent of possession, El Paso couldn't quite breakthrough in the final third early on. Locomotive had a couple more scoring opportunities in the second half from Amando Moreno and Kofi Twumasi, but they could not find the back of the net. Sebastian Mora-Mora only faced one shot on target as he and back line secured El Paso's sixth shutout in league play this season.

Amando Moreno and Eric Calvillo were both selected to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 31 after a four-point week for Los Locos including a 3-1 win over Oakland Roots on Wednesday afternoon at Southwest University Park. Moreno secured his second brace of the season while Calvillo tallied a goal and an assist.

PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

Los Locos can clinch a playoff spot this weekend with a win over Lexington and a Phoenix loss against North Carolina.

El Paso are currently tied on points with San Antonio who is in fourth place. San Antonio has a match in hand, however, and currently holds the head-to-head tiebreaker against Locomotive.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Amando Moreno: Locomotive forwards failed to score in the month of September, but Moreno started October with a bang with his second brace of the season. He currently sits at nine goals and four assists, both good for second for El Paso this season. His play on the left wing with Gabi Torres playing behind him in the midfield will be crucial for Los Locos to achieve their postseason aspirations.

M Gabi Torres: Torres has become an integral part of the Locomotive attack behind Moreno in the formation. He has tallied seven assists in league play which is tied for the club single season mark. When Torres records a goal or assist, Los Locos are undefeated at 6-0-2 which showcases his importance to Los Locos this season.

D Kofi Twumasi: An unsung hero for Locomotive in the second half of the season, Twumasi is preparing to start his 15thconsecutive match at center back for Locomotive after shuffling in and out of the lineup early in the season. He has the team lead for blocked shots (10) and sits third in clearances (62).

OPPONENT INFO: Lexington SC

El Paso won the only meeting between the two clubs back on April 5 at Southwest University Park. Gabi Torres had two first-half assists, one to Palermo Ortiz and the other to Andy Cabrera, in the 2-1 victory for Los Locos.

Lexington has lost their last two matches after a stretch where they won five of seven. They currently sit in sixth place in the Western Conference just two points behind Locomotive. Terry Boss leads a three-headed Lexington attack featuring Forster Ajago, Marcus Epps and Cory Burke that El Paso will have to account for on the road this Saturday.

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

- Frank Daroma leads the Championship in passing accuracy (min. 200 passes) at 93.06% and passing accuracy in the opposing half at 90.32%.

- Los Locos have won the most fouls (486) and faced the fewest shots (240) in the USL Championship this season.

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on strong start to October:

"It has been really critical for us. If we want to make the playoffs this season, we need to get enough points to make sure that we are competitive and keep moving in up in the Western Conference. That's been the goal since the beginning of the season. There's still three more games and nine points on the table for everyone, so we just have to continue pushing."

Cabrera on improvements from early season to now:

"We have been dominating games in possession this season, but we were taking too many risks recently. We decided that we needed to take a little bit less risk eespecially in the back, and I think it is paying off. We have to carry that into the rest of October. These are playoff matches for us, but we're motivated with the result we got today. We can fight against any team at any place."

Amando Moreno on fast start against Oakland:

"Starting off with a goal got our team up and ready to go quickly. Towards the beginning of the season, that's kind of how we started most games, and then with these last four or five matches, we've just been unlucky with a lack of concentration. It's been tough for us, but we really didn't try to do anything different. We just needed to lock in and keep grinding down the stretch."

Gabi Torres on team focus heading into postseason:

"We've been trying to shift to a less-risk mentality. We just need to keep fighting for everything on the field. If we can build up from the back, we're going to find ways to get the ball forward and create the chances like we did today. We need to stay together and make sure the concentration level is as high as possible because from here to November, every match is a playoff match, and we still need results."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.